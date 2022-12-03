WILMINGTON — The Environmental Protection Agency released a statement regarding the completion of their Community Involvement Plan (CIP) for the Olin Chemical Superfund Site as of Nov. 16.
Per an email statement from EPA Community Involvement Coordinator Charlotte Gray, the EPA’s CIP is a strategy for community involvement throughout the process of cleaning up the site.
The National Oil and Hazardous Substances Pollution Contingency Plan requires the EPA to create CIPs to help communities understand the cleanup process and how the public can be involved. Each CIP is intended to be specific enough to each Superfund Site community’s needs, concerns, and expectations for the EPA’s cleanup process.
The information contained in the CIP is gathered through various interviews and meetings with town officials. It also covers how, when, and where site-related information will be distributed to the public and how the EPA is going to invite public input into its decisions.
This particular draft CIP is meant to be a living document of the backbone of the community involvement program for the Olin site team to consult during activities for community involvement. The Olin CIP was created out of interviews with community members back in the spring of 2022.
Community members were invited to share their concerns and feedback about the site and the cleanup process. The feedback from the interviews held earlier this year was also incorporated in how the CIP was released.
The Olin CIP contains background information on Wilmington and notes from the interview process before it goes into the involvement plan for community members. The plan includes the website for history and updates, informational materials for updates such as emails and physical mailings, informational public sessions, a mailing list, and meetings with local officials. There is also information included in the packet about the history of the Olin site and the typical EPA remediation process.
While the draft CIP is completed, it will be revised throughout the cleanup process and updated whenever the EPA’s plans change for the site or community conditions.
Community members are invited to review the CIP and provide their comments back to the EPA from now until Dec. 15. In the Select Board meeting this past Monday night, Town Manager Jeff Hull mentioned that this deadline might be extended per a request of the town.
Comments can be submitted in writing by mail or by email. The CIP is available for viewing on the Olin Superfind website: www.epa.gov/superfund/olin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.