The nation’s first im­peach­ment trial of a president, 152 years ago, would have made for great television.

Leading the prosecution was Congressman Benja­min F. Butler of Lowell. After the House of Repre­sentatives voted to impeach President Andrew John­son, Butler was chosen to open the case in the Sen­ate trial. He authored the impeachment articles.

Butler had a strange ap­pearance and must have been a sight as he spoke before the Senate. A de­scription of him, written by Theodore Lyman, read, “He is the strangest sight you ever saw. It is hard to keep your eyes off him. With his head set immediately on a stout, shapeless body, his very squinting eyes, and a set of legs and arms that look as if made for somebody else and has­tily glued to him by mistake, he presents a combination of Victor Emman­uel, Aesop and Richard III, which is very confusing to the mind.”

Butler had been an at­torney in Lowell for about 17 years when the Civil War broke out. A leader in the state militia, he led Massachusetts troops to Baltimore six days after the surrender of Fort Sum­ter. After securing the road to Washington for the Union states, he was made a major general of volunteers. But that was the high point of his military career.

In later action, he developed a poor reputation, but was able to hold on as an officer through political connections. He took command of the Army of the James, operating in Vir­ginia. Butler was forced out of the Union Army in Dec. 1864 after failing to take Fort Fisher, N.C.

Lincoln offered him the vice presidential slot on the 1864 ticket. Butler did not want to spend four years with no real job ex­cept acting as President Pro Tem of the Senate. He said no, not unless Lin­coln promised to resign or die within three months. This proved to be quite prophetic.

The vice presidential slot went to Andrew Johnson, a southern Democrat who had been elected as vice president in 1864. Six weeks after the 1865 inauguration, Abraham Lincoln was assassinated and Johnson became the 17th president.

Following his removal from command, Butler re­turned to Lowell. He was elected to Congress in 1866, one of several Ra­dical Republicans riding to victory that fall.

If there was one hallmark of Johnson’s presidency, it was his inability to work with Congress. The spark that launched the impeach­ment his attempt to re­move Secretary of War Edwin Stanton.

Congress had passed the Tenure of Office Bill, which required the president to seek advice and consent from Congress before dismissing any official confirmed by the Senate. Johnson vetoed the bill, but Congress overrode the veto the very next day.

Ignoring this law, John­son on Aug. 12, 1867, suspended Stanton, who fa­vored harsh treatment of the seceded states. As a Tennessee Democrat, John­son favored more lenient treatment.

On Jan. 13, 1868, the Sen­ate voted to reinstate Stanton. Adamantly focus­ed on removing the Secre­tary of War, Johnson notified the Senate on Feb. 21 that he was removing him. Stanton refused to concede the post, barricading himself in his office. Re­publicans in the Senate forced a resolution declaring the removal illegal.

A motion to impeach Johnson was presented in the House, and on Feb. 24, it was voted, 127 to 47. This left the managers of the impeachment having to prepare for immediate pro­secution. The committee had but three days to prepare the 11 articles of impeachment.

Thaddeus Stevens would make the closing arguments, but it fell to Butler to prepare the opening. In his autobiographical But­ler’s Book, Butler said those three days were the hardest labor of his life. Working with William Law­rence of Ohio and a team of stenographers, the job was completed.

Then came the task of printing the speech while keeping it confidential. Butler wrote that hundreds of dollars were of­fered for a copy of it. The type was set in disconnected parts with a friend of Butler’s standing watch in the printing office.

The opening of the Sen­ate trial on March 5 was a grand social occasion. The Senate chamber was crowded with a full Con­gress, and the gallery was equally crowded. Watch­ing from the gallery were Butler’s daughter and Gen. Adelbert Ames, who were later married.

Butler wrote that it was almost appalling to ad­dress such an audience.

“I came as near running away then as I ever did on any occasion in my life,” he wrote.

The first Senate vote on March 16 came up one vote shy of the 2/3 majority. Kansas Republican Se­nator Edmund Ross cast the deciding vote. After a two-month recess, two more votes were taken, each with the same result. Johnson remained president until March 1869.

Butler later authored the Ku Klux Klan Act and co-wrote the nation’s first civil rights law. In 1873, he lost a re-election bid. Two years later, he came back as a Democrat and Green­back, winning a fifth term in Congress, 1876-78.

In 1882, after several tries, he was elected governor of Massachusetts for a one-year term. He also ran unsuccessfully for president in 1884 on the Greenback ticket.

