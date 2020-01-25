The nation’s first impeachment trial of a president, 152 years ago, would have made for great television.
Leading the prosecution was Congressman Benjamin F. Butler of Lowell. After the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Andrew Johnson, Butler was chosen to open the case in the Senate trial. He authored the impeachment articles.
Butler had a strange appearance and must have been a sight as he spoke before the Senate. A description of him, written by Theodore Lyman, read, “He is the strangest sight you ever saw. It is hard to keep your eyes off him. With his head set immediately on a stout, shapeless body, his very squinting eyes, and a set of legs and arms that look as if made for somebody else and hastily glued to him by mistake, he presents a combination of Victor Emmanuel, Aesop and Richard III, which is very confusing to the mind.”
Butler had been an attorney in Lowell for about 17 years when the Civil War broke out. A leader in the state militia, he led Massachusetts troops to Baltimore six days after the surrender of Fort Sumter. After securing the road to Washington for the Union states, he was made a major general of volunteers. But that was the high point of his military career.
In later action, he developed a poor reputation, but was able to hold on as an officer through political connections. He took command of the Army of the James, operating in Virginia. Butler was forced out of the Union Army in Dec. 1864 after failing to take Fort Fisher, N.C.
Lincoln offered him the vice presidential slot on the 1864 ticket. Butler did not want to spend four years with no real job except acting as President Pro Tem of the Senate. He said no, not unless Lincoln promised to resign or die within three months. This proved to be quite prophetic.
The vice presidential slot went to Andrew Johnson, a southern Democrat who had been elected as vice president in 1864. Six weeks after the 1865 inauguration, Abraham Lincoln was assassinated and Johnson became the 17th president.
Following his removal from command, Butler returned to Lowell. He was elected to Congress in 1866, one of several Radical Republicans riding to victory that fall.
If there was one hallmark of Johnson’s presidency, it was his inability to work with Congress. The spark that launched the impeachment his attempt to remove Secretary of War Edwin Stanton.
Congress had passed the Tenure of Office Bill, which required the president to seek advice and consent from Congress before dismissing any official confirmed by the Senate. Johnson vetoed the bill, but Congress overrode the veto the very next day.
Ignoring this law, Johnson on Aug. 12, 1867, suspended Stanton, who favored harsh treatment of the seceded states. As a Tennessee Democrat, Johnson favored more lenient treatment.
On Jan. 13, 1868, the Senate voted to reinstate Stanton. Adamantly focused on removing the Secretary of War, Johnson notified the Senate on Feb. 21 that he was removing him. Stanton refused to concede the post, barricading himself in his office. Republicans in the Senate forced a resolution declaring the removal illegal.
A motion to impeach Johnson was presented in the House, and on Feb. 24, it was voted, 127 to 47. This left the managers of the impeachment having to prepare for immediate prosecution. The committee had but three days to prepare the 11 articles of impeachment.
Thaddeus Stevens would make the closing arguments, but it fell to Butler to prepare the opening. In his autobiographical Butler’s Book, Butler said those three days were the hardest labor of his life. Working with William Lawrence of Ohio and a team of stenographers, the job was completed.
Then came the task of printing the speech while keeping it confidential. Butler wrote that hundreds of dollars were offered for a copy of it. The type was set in disconnected parts with a friend of Butler’s standing watch in the printing office.
The opening of the Senate trial on March 5 was a grand social occasion. The Senate chamber was crowded with a full Congress, and the gallery was equally crowded. Watching from the gallery were Butler’s daughter and Gen. Adelbert Ames, who were later married.
Butler wrote that it was almost appalling to address such an audience.
“I came as near running away then as I ever did on any occasion in my life,” he wrote.
The first Senate vote on March 16 came up one vote shy of the 2/3 majority. Kansas Republican Senator Edmund Ross cast the deciding vote. After a two-month recess, two more votes were taken, each with the same result. Johnson remained president until March 1869.
Butler later authored the Ku Klux Klan Act and co-wrote the nation’s first civil rights law. In 1873, he lost a re-election bid. Two years later, he came back as a Democrat and Greenback, winning a fifth term in Congress, 1876-78.
In 1882, after several tries, he was elected governor of Massachusetts for a one-year term. He also ran unsuccessfully for president in 1884 on the Greenback ticket.
