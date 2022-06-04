After three-quarters of a century of reluctance, Sweden and Finland are joining NATO, a world-changing event.
Why is that of interest to readers of the Town Crier? Capt. Larz Neilson, who later founded the Town Crier, was involved in an episode in Sweden that resulted partly from Sweden’s position on NATO in the late 1940s.
Larz, a captain in the merchant marine, was sent to Gothenburg, Sweden to retrieve a U.S. Liberty Ship that was stranded in port. He interrogated the ships officers and wrote a report for the company.
Flown to Stockholm, Sweden, he connected with his sister, Sylvia, who was studying at the University of Stockholm. She transcribed all the interviews. Those papers have been preserved and provide the basis for this story.
The SS John Milledge was owned by the U.S. Maritime Shipping Administration and operated by the American-Hawaiian Steamship Co. Larz had worked for American-Hawaiian for 17 years and had served as captain of Liberty and Victory ships during and after the war.
Much as today, the great concern among the western countries was the strength of Russia, the USSR. It had sided with the Allies during WWII, fighting against the Axis powers, Germany, Italy and Japan.
As WWII drew to a close, however, the USSR began moving to dominate several countries in eastern Europe. Poland, Hungary, Czechoslovakia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and others found themselves under Russian control.
Russia had attempted to take over Finland prior to the war. However, finding itself fighting the fierce Finns, Russia settled for taking a small area in southern Finland.
Sweden had remained neutral and unscathed in both world wars in the 20th century, while many other countries in Europe had been demolished. Sweden will celebrate its 500th anniversary next year.
So after WWII, both Finland and Sweden just wanted to remain independent.
Reporter James H. Powers wrote that American policy directors had precipitated a major diplomatic and strategic crisis in Scandinavia. Sweden was acutely conscious of its exposed position, facing the Baltic Sea. Its southern point formed a narrow passage with Denmark, potentially blocking access to the North Atlantic.
One particular point of contention was that the Swedes had been selling oil to the USSR and the U.S. wanted them to stop.
On Oct. 16, 1947, the U.S. Liberty Ship SS John Milledge tied up in port in Gothenburg, Sweden, the major port on Sweden’s western coastline. The ship needed oil but the Swedes, responding to American pressure, wouldn’t sell any.
This stalemate went on for over three weeks. Before long, the crew began doing what sailors in port often do. Some of the sailors were bringing women and liquor on board. The captain, Andrew D. Ogilvie, was seen with a lady friend, and he would consume liquor.
At times, he was seen in an apparently drunken state. The Chief Engineer Glenn Stewart reported this to New York, and the captain on Nov. 8 was summoned to the office of a shipping agent. Ogilvie took this report as a betrayal, fearing that his career was ruined. He said that he would shoot himself.
Capt. Ogilvie, very depressed, woke John Matthews, the ship’s purser at 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 9.
“Johnny, my life is ruined. My career is finished,” he said.
Matthews tried to console him that things weren’t as bad as they seemed and he could get another job with the company, or if not, some other company.
“You cannot fool me,” the captain said, “but I know a way to clean up this whole mess. I’ll do what Gaidsick did.”
Capt. Joseph Gaidsick had hanged himself a month earlier.
Matthews knew that Ogilvie had guns in a filing cabinet in his office. When he went to Ogilvie’s room, there was a loaded pistol on the dresser. He took the pistol and put it into the half-open drawer of the filing cabinet and attempted to push the lock. But it did not click.
Ogilvie entered and said he had only been putting on an act. Matthews suggested they go down for coffee, hoping that he could get the mate to remove the guns. As they moved to the stairs, Ogilvie turned, saying he had already had coffee. He returned to his quarters at 5:10 a.m.
The purser went to the chief mate, Calvin Berryman, and told him he was afraid the captain would kill himself. The mate replied that when a man talks of suicide, he seldom does it and to intrude might cause it.
Leaving the chief mate, the purser met with the radio operator. They both heard a noise which they thought might be steam pipes cracking but wondered if it might have been a pistol shot. They decided it was not loud enough. They went back to bed.
The purser went to awaken the captain at 8:20, but there was no response. He went to the chief mate and asked him to unlock the door. The radio operator was wondering if the noise they had heard was as they suspected. When they entered the captain’s room, they immediately saw that Capt. Ogilvie was dead. His hands were white and in one hand was a pistol.
After authorities were notified, the suicide was reported to the company. Capt. Larz Neilson was sent to Sweden to investigate, interrogate those involved, and then return the ship to the U.S.
He obtained the police report and interviewed the ship’s officers. While most claimed to have had little knowledge of the activities on board, Stewart, the chief engineer, provided great detail. He said the day they arrived, he had seen the captain at suppertime, and he seemed to be under the influence. The next morning, he seemed to have a hangover. He had seen a woman, Mrs. Rea Nilsson, with the purser, and later with the captain.
The second day in port, the captain went ashore and later returned with a male companion who slept on board for three or four days, until the third mate ordered him off. This man, Stewart testified, had been acting as a procurer for officers. Three or four women came aboard on the third night in port. Stewart said he did not know if they had slept with any officers, but they were still on board at 8 a.m.
“During the next few days, various officers, including the second mate, third mate, purser and steward would sleep all day, go ashore for the evening, and return late with women. There was frequently a lot of noise from about midnight to about 2 or 3 a.m., wooden shoes clacking up and down the alleyways, laughing, hollering, slamming of doors, etc. Finally, I had enough and began slamming doors myself. Capt. Ogilvie woke up at this point, came down one deck and ordered all the women off the ship. This was on the sixth or seventh day in port.”
Stewart’s testimony went on to describe the following nights, with another woman on board, sometimes in the steward’s room, later with the captain. She was aboard for several days.
“After that, the unlicensed members of the crew started bringing women on board... From then on, as far as the crew was concerned, it was come and go as they pleased, with women.”
Stewart then described the purchase of liquor, with many of the officers buying quantities. There were several cases of liquor ordered, including some bought by someone who forged the captain’s signature, on a day when the captain was not on board.
Meanwhile, the captain had done nothing about ship’s business, Stewart said.
Larz also interviewed Mrs. Rea Nilsson, who had spent several days with the captain. He had spoken with her by phone, and her remarks were inconsistent with the police report. He then, accompanied by his sister, took Mrs. Nilsson to lunch to further question her.
Leaving Gothenburg on Nov. 14, Larz wrote letters of censure to five of the officers of the John Milledge.
At Bergen, Norway they were able to purchase oil. They took on two pilots and sailed north along the coast of Norway to Narvik, north of the Arctic Circle. Sylvia went ashore and took a train back to Stockholm. The ship was then loaded with iron ore.
Larz took the John Milledge to New York. It would be his last voyage. With the war over, the demand for shipping was greatly reduced and most of the Liberty Ships were “mothballed.”
NATO was formally organized in 1949 without Sweden or Finland, which have fiercely guarded their independence.
