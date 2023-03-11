WILMINGTON — At the Planning Board meeting on Tuesday night, chairman Terence Boland opened by explaining to the audience that with only three members present that night, any items involving a special permit couldn’t be considered for approval. Thus, they would have to continue those items until a meeting with more members present.
They continued two sign special permits at the beginning of the meeting for 37 Upton Drive and 326 Middlesex Ave.
The board next considered the site plan review waiver for 844 Woburn St. The representative for the project mentioned that they’re proposing the use of four containers along with a storage container which would hold items such as metals and cardboard before they are picked up by recycling.
Planner/Economic Development Coordinator Jayne Wierzbicki reported that Fire Chief Pozzi said that all of the combustibles must be put in containers when they leave the building. The board approved the site plan review waiver.
A representative for the definitive subdivision proposed on Tobin Drive detailed that the main change involved relocating the property line to allow 40 feet of pavement in front of the existing house. Director of Planning and Conservation Valerie Gingrich shared that any remaining issues from planning had been worked into the draft decisions.
The non-standard conditions which she listed out included fire department review ahead of issuing the building permit, giving engineering a reasonable notice to inspect the roadway components, and all roadway improvements to be completed prior to occupancy. The board approved the draft decisions here.
Public hearings for site plan review and stormwater management permit at 230, 234, and 240 Ballardvale St.; definitive subdivision on Birch Street; and site plan review, stormwater management permit, groundwater protection district special permit, inclusionary housing, and multi-family housing on Cross Street were all continued at the request of the respective applicants.
The board voted to endorse the plans for 377 Ballardvale St. and 625 Main St. These were both submitted on behalf of DISH Wireless L.L.C.
Kristen Costa spoke on behalf of the definitive subdivision and stormwater management permit for Eagleview Drive to discuss their proposed reduction in the width of the road and the sidewalk. She mentioned that they shared their request with the Conservation Commission, who were supportive but wouldn’t submit comments to the board themselves.
Boland highlighted Town Engineer Paul Alunni’s request to remain compliant with the sidewalks on both sides of the street.
The applicant, Craig Newhouse, agreed to potentially keeping both sidewalks while narrowing them at the road crossings and narrowing the roadway as proposed. This project was also continued to their next meeting.
The applicant for a site plan review and stormwater management permit at 885 and 889 Woburn St. requested their public hearing continue. The board moved in accordance.
They then approved a site plan review waiver for 269 Main St. A representative for this project explained that they were proposing a walk-up pickup area in the patio and also planning to replace one of their existing signs. Gingrich clarified that they would need a building permit for the sign change but the remaining piece complied with the by-law.
The site plan review, stormwater management permit, and ground water protection district special permit at 208 Main St. was continued along with the site plan review, stormwater management permit, ground water protection district special permit, and sign special permit at 800 Salem St.
They discussed the Board of Appeals case involving 9 Allen Park Drive next. Wierzbicki detailed that the applicant would be increasing their impervious area above 20 percent and filing a stormwater management permit. Gingrich said that this permit is required with any addition over 600 square feet. The board recommended approval dependent on the town engineer’s approval.
Gingrich added that she would include the Zoning Board of Appeals case for 79 Nichols St. in the agenda for the next meeting so that they could discuss and eventually make a recommendation.
The board continued the site plan review, stormwater management permit, and parking relief special permit for 326 Ballardvale St.
A representative from AT&T presented during the public hearing for 773 Salem St. regarding a site plan review. The representative said that they provided everything they could glean from the previous carrier who did modifications in the past on this cell tower. She also said that the tower was at 99.1 percent capacity. She maintained that the structural engineer signed off on the previous work to the owner of the tower.
Gingrich replied one of the conditions from the last building permit was that the structural engineer inform the town that the work had been completed, which they had yet to do. However, she received an email from the tower owner with the confirmation. She also explained that the peer review was being requested due to the capacity.
Gingrich added that the town’s peer reviewer, TEC, had given them a quote of $6,300 and would be ready to get started as soon as the money is received. TEC promised to finish the work for their April meeting. The rest of the board agreed that the peer review should take place.
The applicant showed concern about who would have to fix any issues that the peer review may find. Boland suggested they work it out with the tower owner. This public hearing was continued to April.
The board also continued the public hearings for a site plan review at 26 Upton Drive; site plan review, ground water protection district special permit, and stormwater management permit for 30 Upton Drive; and site plan review and multi-family special permit at 203 Lowell St.
The applicant for 38 Upton Drive withdrew their application due to a business decision.
The board will meet next on April 4 at 7:30 p.m.
