WILMINGTON — Economic Development Committee Chair Mike Champoux brought updates and ideas on behalf of the whole committee for the Board of Selectmen during their Monday night meeting. In his presentation, he gave an overview of the work that the committee has done and looked forward to what’s ahead.
Champoux reminded the board that the 11 member committee was formed in 2019 out of a combination of town representatives (like Director of Planning and Conservation Valerie Gingrich), selectman chair Lilia Maselli and designees made by the board members. In their first few meetings, he explained that they endeavored to create their mission statement, purpose, and intent moving forward.
After that, they created a page on the town’s website with the help of IT Director John O’Neil. They then used a resident survey to gather perceptions and ideas for the local economy and consulted recent study data. What Champoux said these efforts determined was that people are looking for experiential businesses and destinations like Kings Dining and Entertainment or K1 Speed. From there, they began to consider proactive strategies from the feedback that they received.
In the wake of COVID-19, the committee pivoted their focus to providing a source of information and resources to businesses that may be seeking information on how to operate in a pandemic economy. This was the thinking that they operated on through the spring of this year.
“I’m happy to say that we’ve moved past that and are back to proactive thinking,” Champoux discussed.
He mentioned the Local Rapid Recovery Planning program that is part of the Baker-Polito Recovery Plan and has provided a grant to help revitalize downtowns and prioritize actions. Taking advantage of this grant in the form of consulting services, BerryDunn’s Government Consulting was assigned to evaluate the Main Street commercial corridor and worked closely with the Economic Development Committee and their subcommittee. The two takeaway ideas from there were façade improvements and a branding/marketing initiative.
In order to see those things through, he said that they’re looking to gain expertise in these areas.
“None of us are professionals; we’re all volunteers.”
He promised the board that the committee would come back again with what sorts of opportunities they’ll pursue from here along with recommendations and ideas for funding.
He also named some of the other deliverables that have come out of the committee’s efforts, including their community survey results, adding a brew pub option to the zoning by-law at this year’s annual Town Meeting, a communications path with the founder of Wormtown Brewing, and their “Doing Business in Wilmington” video. After playing the video, he added that it was funded with help from Salem Five Bank.
Selectman Kevin Caira commented that he can see the committee is very active and he looks forward to upcoming activities. Champoux mentioned that COVID-19 had unfortunately stalled and thwarted some of their developments.
Gary DePalma asked whether the committee would work on the perception that Wilmington is a “drive through” community.
Champoux replied, “We’re trying to create an environment where businesses would be destinations. If we can get those kinds of businesses to choose us, we’ll stop being a ‘drive through’ community.”
One potential idea that he suggested was hosting a food truck festival that would mutually benefit the food truck owners and the community.
Greg Bendel also praised the chairman’s presentation and the “Doing Business in Wilmington” video.
“I know firsthand how hardworking this group is,” he added.
Bendel is a former representative of the board on the Economic Development Committee who stepped aside earlier this year to let Maselli take his spot.
Judy O’Connell said that she appreciated the work of the committee and their willingness to think strategically.
“I’m pleased with the creative zoning changes that will cast a bigger net for businesses that would come here,” she continued.
She referenced the TIF agreement made with Analog Devices in the past and hope to see other creative ideas come up.
Maselli also commented as the current board representative on the committee.
“Everyone is passionate about the work happening on this board,” she said.
She appreciated how the group members are taking time out of their personal lives to volunteer for the town. She added that she’s proud to serve on the board and she looks forward to doing more good things.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.