WILMINGTON — The School Committee received a presentation from Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand during their meeting last Wednesday night detailing a new option for the relocation of the Wildwood programs. After challenges with the previous options from the Wildwood Building Study were brought forward such as the cost to the town, time to completion, and disruption to grade configurations, the committee went back to explore another possibility.
What they considered this time was the relocation of the Wildwood classrooms and program at a combination of the West Intermediate School and the middle school. Their current proposal, according to Brand, includes keeping five Wildwood classrooms at the West and moving seven to the middle school.
In the middle school specifically, there is an area of the school identified that will create what he called a “school within a school” sense with seven classrooms and the current library/media room space. While using two buildings isn’t ideal, he said that this would allow the staff to be closer together and mostly eliminate travel, as any moving between buildings only has to cross the street instead of driving across town.
The overall benefits include improved teaching and learning space, having a temporary plan that will last while the new building is built, consolidating resources, and being implemented this fall. Brand also suggested that it could be possible to use the gymnasium at the West instead of the middle school and other possibilities for bringing all the students together. They may also build a temporary outdoor play space on the middle school campus.
Meanwhile, the challenges he named are that the staff are still split between two buildings, 6-8 middle school staff members would have to change rooms throughout the day as they deliver classes, the need to relocate the library/media center, and the construction of age-appropriate bathrooms in this section of the building. The restroom facilities, playground space, storage space, and technology and media equipment moving would all bring costs. There may be costs also associated with the use of the West for the next few years.
The Wildwood School Building Committee had a meeting planned this week to make their recommendation for the School Committee including cost estimates. This recommendation would next be presented to the committee on the 21st. The School Committee’s passed motion would then be brought to the town manager to act upon, whatever it is.
M. J. Byrnes asked about the need for restroom facilities. Brand explained that it wouldn’t be appropriate to have kindergarten students share bathrooms with students in grades 6-8. They would look to add these by reconfiguring current space at the least cost.
Jesse Fennelly commented that this preliminary idea was exciting and significantly better than any of their earlier options.
Stephen Turner proposed that they should be careful to make sure this plan doesn’t negatively impact the students at the West and the middle school. He also suggested that careful planning be made for a potential playground at the middle school so that it’s not too far for the students at the West to use, or if it could be built at the West instead so that their students could also benefit.
He mentioned there may be need for more cabinets in the new kindergarten classrooms for extra storage space.
One consideration that Melissa Plowman wanted to see made is for upcoming Strides classrooms from the Boutwell in particular which will funnel into the Shawsheen and West. She also asked for careful thinking when asking the Wildwood teachers to move their classrooms again.
Brand responded saying that he is confident that this plan could work.
“These 1950s buildings do not have the space for some of these more intensive programs,” he explained.
Plowman also clarified that this proposal is not simply financially-driven but mostly led by time to completion. She shared that there is a shortage of modular classrooms, so they couldn’t have sought those in time for the 2023-2024 school year.
Jay Samaha asked about the impacts on students and programs at the middle school. Brand agreed that there would be impacts to space and some teachers would need to move from room to room, but most of the programs will stay the same. David Ragsdale wondered if the bathroom construction could be made over the summer, and Brand agreed that this would be ideal.
Ragsdale also asked for benefits and additional resources to be offered to the West as part of this to offset the burdens of hosting the Wildwood program. He suggested that building a playground at the West could be one of those benefits.
Chair Dr. Jenn Bryson wanted to make sure the Wildwood staff and teachers would have ownership and investment in the plan.
Brand again spoke up to say that while this plan isn’t perfect, in his mind it is far better than the idea of temporarily fixing the current Wildwood building.
The committee also thanked those who have been involved in the Wildwood study. Byrnes commented that she believes the district can overcome this difficult situation. Ragsdale suggested that they revisit the plan in case any issues come up while the new building is completed.
There was no vote on the proposal that night.
