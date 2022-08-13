WILMINGTON — Two agenda items during the Select Board meeting on Monday night pertained to proposed building projects which are slated for appropriation at a special Town Meeting in November. The first was an update on the town hall/school administration building and senior center building projects; the second regarded the funds.
Various project committee member leaders delivered updates on the town hall/school administration building and the new senior center. Updates were given for the proposed new town hall and school administration building first.
The site plan provided so far for the senior center showed a parking area lined with greenery, a walking loop, a patio, a bocce court, pickleball courts, and dumpsters near the kitchen and service rooms.
Public Buildings Superintendent George Hooper named next steps for the senior center committee and highlighted their extensive outreach through videos, community sessions, and newsletters.
Select Board Chair Judy O’Connell thanked the team for their presentations and committee efforts creating these project plans.
Kevin Caira suggested that the Dumpster area of the senior center was close to residents, but the designers present for the project replied that there was a tree line and more than 60 feet in between the Dumpster and any houses.
Caira asked if they considered making a second floor in the building, which they said they ruled out based on the scale of the construction required. Lilia Maselli wondered why they weren’t renovating the current senior center building. The project representatives simply answered they were asked to take that building down.
O’Connell noted the pickleball courts were far away from the building. They explained that they didn’t want anyone just using the courts to take up parking spots closer to the building.
After that, Finance Director Bryan Perry spoke to the proposed financing for these building projects. Town Manager Jeff Hull opened by sharing that he discussed various funding approaches considering the town’s free cash and significant number of building projects — not just the two being discussed, but also the new Wildwood School and fire substation.
Perry referenced advice given to the town about keeping 15 percent of its total operating budget in savings, which right now would be over $18 million. The town’s free cash and capital stabilization fund currently totals about $46 million. He outlined that they considered taking a conservative approach against using up all of the reserves right away. They wanted to be mindful of spending and unprecedented expenses.
Hull and Perry recommended a total of $6 million be taken from free cash and used for the town hall/school admin building and senior center. It would be divided based on the size and scale of these projects. The current total estimates were $13 million for the new senior center and $35 million for the town hall/school admin building.
Greg Bendel asked Hull to confirm that he meant $6 million to be split between both and not $6 million each, which he did. Bendel asked how they reached a number that would cover only 1/8 of the build cost. Hull again pointed to retaining 15 percent of the operating budget and the need to save money for other capital projects.
Bendel, in response, proposed that 1/8 of the cost would also be spent on the fire substation and the Wildwood, which was not enough money in his opinion.
“The more we can put toward these projects, the better for the taxpayer,” he said. “I encourage my colleagues to discourage this payment structure.”
Bendel called $6 million “underwhelming.”
Hull replied that they’ll consider each future project on a case-by-case basis when deciding how much free cash to contribute. He also implied that the MSBA contribution for the new Wildwood School may be as low as 30 percent of a project costing up to $75 million.
O’Connell asked the finance director to provide estimates of tax increases per resident under the proposed payment structure. Perry said that he’d need the total cost of the projects before he could provide those.
Caira said that he preferred the payment structure option where the town would provide a total of $12 million to the two projects from free cash and capital stabilization.
“I’d suggest half [of the total cost] be paid for both,” he continued.
He also proposed that the town could make back $15-21 million in free cash and capital stabilization by the time the Wildwood and fire substation need appropriation.
Residents later pointed out how much money the town has in free cash, asking the town to consider contributing more.
Hull pushed back on this, cautioning the board that it’s dangerous to assume that the town will continue to save $3-5 million in free cash per year.
“I need to be thinking about projects beyond these immediate ones,” he continued.
He’d also consider how their spending might affect the cost to borrow.
Maselli agreed with Caira’s suggested contributions toward the two projects. Gary DePalma suggested that schools should be top priority, but he shared the same sentiment as well. O’Connell commented that she’d like to create an avenue of feedback with the Finance Committee in this regard.
Bendel asked whether the articles for the Nov. 19 special Town Meeting to appropriate funds for the two proposed projects would be tied to a financing scenario. Hull clarified that the article would include raising, borrowing, or appropriating, but the motion would cover where the money would come from.
A statement from Finance Committee Chairman John Doherty was read suggesting $6 million contributions per project, with the money for the senior center specifically coming from the capital stabilization fund.
O’Connell assured residents that information on these two matters would continue to be updated as better numbers are returned so that the board can provide residents the best information for Nov. 19.
