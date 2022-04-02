WILMINGTON — The School Committee meeting last Wednesday night featured the girls indoor track team and updates from the superintendent.
The Wilmington High School girls indoor track team introduced themselves and shared some of the accolades they’d earned this season. Along with being the undefeated Middlesex League champions for girls indoor track, they also beat several school records and placed second at the state meet. Each of the girls on the team came forward and shared their personal recognitions like placements at the state meets and commitments to run division 1 track and field at several colleges by the seniors.
The committee recognized their greatness as athletes and as human beings and wished them luck in their future endeavors.
In the Superintendent’s Report, Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand spoke to updates with personnel, the North Intermediate School principal search, the new Wildwood principal, the Student Opportunity Act, school start times, and the middle school program review.
Brand mentioned concerning personnel that this year’s retirement numbers are below what they’ve been in previous years, but the district is still taking steps to pursue appropriate replacements for their known retirees. He said that the North Intermediate School principal search committee has been active and identified candidates for interviews. In that process, there will be chances for the community to meet candidates as they move forward.
He then introduced the new Wildwood Street School principal, Kate Bissell. Among her experience, he referenced her 15 years of education experience as a kindergarten teacher and building coordinator in Amesbury. Her previous duties have included overseeing schedules for students and staff, coordinating 504 plans, and MCAS. He said he’s excited to start solidifying a plan for her transition to join the district after April vacation.
Brand also shared that it was the first day of resuming the Wildwood programs as they’re split between three other schools for the rest of this school year.
“By all accounts, the move has gone very, very well,” he said.
He showed pictures from that day in a slide which reflected classroom setups being recreated after teachers packed everything up and Public Buildings moved all of the supplies to the new schools. He thanked all of the staff who had put in work behind the scenes coordinating the transition.
Melissa Plowman added in a shoutout to Boutwell Early Childhood Center Principal Kristen Walsh for stepping in to help.
Next came an update on the Student Opportunity Act amendment from Assistant Superintendent Christine Elliott. Elliot explained that every three years, the town has to make amendments to their SOA plan. While the district hadn’t received significant changes in funding, they were still required to develop a plan. They didn’t make any major adjustments.
Plowman commented that she liked seeing the SOA plan targeting middle school and families and wanted to see that continue.
Chair Jenn Bryson asked about the requirement for community outreach, which Elliott explained was just a suggestion to seek feedback if there were any changes.
Brand then gave updates regarding the proposed changes to school start times. He invited the community to attend a community forum about the school start time options which was planned for March 30 in collaboration with the PAWS group. The forum would be virtual and feature presentations from the superintendent along with members of the School Start Time Committee.
Other next steps included sending a survey to the community on April 12, presenting results to the School Committee on April 27, and then a School Committee vote on May 11. Should the work proceed at that timeline, he said they could make the changes for this fall.
Brand added that the five options for changing start times were only the ones that did not involve expansion of the bus services or changing the bus policy.
David Ragsdale expressed his strong intention to support change in this area.
“We’ve been trying to do this for a long time,” he said.
His thoughts on the matter were that he wouldn’t be convinced not to change school start times unless there’s a strong reason not to.
Bryson also shared the intention to move forward and include the community in the process.
As for the middle school program review, Brand said that there had been work going on behind the scenes. Part of the work he mentioned was partnering with the Association for Middle Level Education (AMLE) to send a survey to Wilmington families, students, and staff. The 100-page report from the AMLE had both data analysis and quantitative analysis. He said they would share the full findings with the community starting with a meeting targeting middle and high school families on April 5.
Another part of the program review is the principal entry plan, run by WMS Principal Dr. Jeanette Quirk, who was hoping to gather feedback from middle school parents directly after the survey results meeting on April 5.
After that, they would share the results with the School Committee on April 6 along with some of the preliminary work and thinking for changes in the middle school program. He said the review committee was on track to provide their recommendations at the end of May.
Plowman proposed inviting 5th grade families to the event as well. Bryson suggested working with PAWS here, too, for better engagement and helping to bridge the gap of connection with virtual attendance.
In subcommittee reports, the committee discussed the individual WEF grants, a WEF upcoming fundraiser for WPS alumni, MASC updates, and the Special Olympics on May 9. Their next meeting will be on April 6 at 7 p. m.
