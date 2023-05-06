Proposed mural

WOBURN — Given the adverse nature of previous interactions with city officials, Woburn Heights pro­ject attorney Paul Haverty couldn’t help but notice the rather pleasant atmosphere in City Hall during a recent Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) meeting.

Haverty joked about the experience after finding the council chambers of City Hall quite empty as he approached the ZBA for approval of a mural that will be displayed on the exterior of a pumphouse building at 1042 Main St.

The mural, designed by Medford artist Sophie Tut­tle, will feature a number of animal and plant spe­cies native to the area.

The Concord attorney, who while representing Con­necticut developer Frank­lin Construction Company has sparred many an even­ing with ZBA members over the 168-unit apartment project, ultimately departed with the city’s blessing of the art design.

“I think this is the first time I’ve ever been here where no one came to complain,” said Haverty tow­ards the end of a casual and relaxed discussion with the city officials.

According to the Concord attorney, who specializes in Chapter 40B or affordable housing law, a newer condition added last spring to a comprehensive permit issued in 2015 by the state’s Housing Appeals Commit­tee (HAC) gave the ZBA the final say over the pump­house mural design.

Specifically, in Feb. of 2022, new project managers from Jefferson Apartment Group received permission to relocate and enlarge the pumphouse, add new perimeter fencing around the site, and to modify landscaping plans. The ZBA ultimately OKed the comprehensive permit modifications last April.

“The intent was to come back and let you know what was planned for the design, so if something outrageous was proposed, you would have the ability to say no,” Haverty explained.

ZBA Chair Margaret Pink­ham vaguely remembered that condition being attach­ed to the comprehensive per­mit. However, she later ques­tioned whether the board, which generally handles lo­cal appeals of building de­partment rulings, should even be tasked with the job of reviewing artwork.

The board did later sanction the mural in a unanimous vote.

“I don’t feel like this board is qualified to approve an artist design, but thank you for the courtesy of showing it to me,” said Pinkham.

“It’s more of a courtesy and it gives us the right [to reject] it if it is offensive, which this certainly is not,” later said ZBA member John Ryan of the condition.

With her work featured along the Charles River Es­planade in Boston and at Worcester’s Mercantile Cen­ter, Tuttle’s newest mural design in North Woburn will include an Eastern Cotton­tail rabbit, a Northern Flic­ker woodpecker, and a butterfly with American Tiger Lilies and Dogwood berries.

In what just may be the most controversial and universally despised redevelopment in modern history, the Woburn Heights project is nearing completion after construction crews spent years blasting away huge ledge outcroppings on the North Woburn property by the Altavesta School.

To the dismay of residential abutters, an estimated 357,000 to 420,000 cubic yards of rock was blasted from the hillside and then crushed on-site into landscaping pro­ducts for transport and sale to third-parties before actual construction the apart­ment buildings began.

City leaders, with the full support of North Woburn re­sidents, fought two iterations of the Chapter 40B housing development for nearly two decades before exhausting all legal options in 2018 for blocking the de­velopment of the nine-acre parcel.

Woburn Heights officials are currently describing their luxury apartments by the Wilmington line as “nestled at the top of a rolling knoll with wooded views.” The “hilltop gem” is further described by Jefferson Ap­artment Group as a place where tenants can enjoy amenities like a “resort-in­spired swimming pool” and an “outdoor living room with a fireplace, lounge seating, and grilling stations.”

