WOBURN — Given the adverse nature of previous interactions with city officials, Woburn Heights project attorney Paul Haverty couldn’t help but notice the rather pleasant atmosphere in City Hall during a recent Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) meeting.
Haverty joked about the experience after finding the council chambers of City Hall quite empty as he approached the ZBA for approval of a mural that will be displayed on the exterior of a pumphouse building at 1042 Main St.
The mural, designed by Medford artist Sophie Tuttle, will feature a number of animal and plant species native to the area.
The Concord attorney, who while representing Connecticut developer Franklin Construction Company has sparred many an evening with ZBA members over the 168-unit apartment project, ultimately departed with the city’s blessing of the art design.
“I think this is the first time I’ve ever been here where no one came to complain,” said Haverty towards the end of a casual and relaxed discussion with the city officials.
According to the Concord attorney, who specializes in Chapter 40B or affordable housing law, a newer condition added last spring to a comprehensive permit issued in 2015 by the state’s Housing Appeals Committee (HAC) gave the ZBA the final say over the pumphouse mural design.
Specifically, in Feb. of 2022, new project managers from Jefferson Apartment Group received permission to relocate and enlarge the pumphouse, add new perimeter fencing around the site, and to modify landscaping plans. The ZBA ultimately OKed the comprehensive permit modifications last April.
“The intent was to come back and let you know what was planned for the design, so if something outrageous was proposed, you would have the ability to say no,” Haverty explained.
ZBA Chair Margaret Pinkham vaguely remembered that condition being attached to the comprehensive permit. However, she later questioned whether the board, which generally handles local appeals of building department rulings, should even be tasked with the job of reviewing artwork.
The board did later sanction the mural in a unanimous vote.
“I don’t feel like this board is qualified to approve an artist design, but thank you for the courtesy of showing it to me,” said Pinkham.
“It’s more of a courtesy and it gives us the right [to reject] it if it is offensive, which this certainly is not,” later said ZBA member John Ryan of the condition.
With her work featured along the Charles River Esplanade in Boston and at Worcester’s Mercantile Center, Tuttle’s newest mural design in North Woburn will include an Eastern Cottontail rabbit, a Northern Flicker woodpecker, and a butterfly with American Tiger Lilies and Dogwood berries.
In what just may be the most controversial and universally despised redevelopment in modern history, the Woburn Heights project is nearing completion after construction crews spent years blasting away huge ledge outcroppings on the North Woburn property by the Altavesta School.
To the dismay of residential abutters, an estimated 357,000 to 420,000 cubic yards of rock was blasted from the hillside and then crushed on-site into landscaping products for transport and sale to third-parties before actual construction the apartment buildings began.
City leaders, with the full support of North Woburn residents, fought two iterations of the Chapter 40B housing development for nearly two decades before exhausting all legal options in 2018 for blocking the development of the nine-acre parcel.
Woburn Heights officials are currently describing their luxury apartments by the Wilmington line as “nestled at the top of a rolling knoll with wooded views.” The “hilltop gem” is further described by Jefferson Apartment Group as a place where tenants can enjoy amenities like a “resort-inspired swimming pool” and an “outdoor living room with a fireplace, lounge seating, and grilling stations.”
