WILMINGTON — During the Board of Selectmen meeting last Tuesday night, the board received updates on the fiscal year 2023 budget calendar before they discussed communications and resident requests to use town space.
Town Manager Jeff Hull had written to the board regarding the upcoming budget schedule. He detailed that the instructions had already been sent out to department heads for modifications to the Capital Improvement Plan for fiscal years 2023 through 2027.
Their yearly operating budgets would be due in early December. After that, the town manager and assistant town manager would present the combined budgets to the board in January.
The Finance Committee meetings would start up at that time and lead into March, followed by the public hearing and then the annual Town Meeting scheduled for April 30, 2022.
The next letter was sent to Wilmington Police Chief Joseph Desmond regarding the award of $34,999 to the department from the FY22 Municipal Road Safety grant program. The expectation conveyed by Hull was that the money would be spent on digital traffic enforcements signs to be placed throughout town. Using these signs, the department would complete the requirements for their enforcement campaign through topics of winter impairment driving, distracted driving, click it or ticket, speed, and summer impaired driving.
Hull also wrote to the Executive Director of the MBTA Advisory Board, Brian Kane, letting him know that Selectman Judy O’Connell is the new board designee.
The last communication came from Selectman Greg Bendel with updates from the Senior Center Building Committee. He reported that they reassessed some of the test criteria for the Swain Green, the current town hall site, and the St. Dorothy’s site in their most recent meeting. He also mentioned that their next two meetings would take place on Oct. 21 and Nov. 4 and broadcast on WCTV for the public to watch.
After receiving an additional reference from Jared Rankin, who previously applied to be Constable without filling out the form in full, the board voted to approve his request. Hull noted that it would be contingent upon the applicant providing a new bond, since the one submitted was dated October 2020.
The board approved numerous requests from residents that night to use town spaces. Jomarie O’Mahony asked on behalf of Wilmington High School Friends of Volleyball to use the Swain Green on Oct. 27 for a “Trunk or Treat” event for players and their families. She wrote in her request the team would be holding their senior game on Oct. 14 and their dig pink game to support breast cancer awareness on Oct. 19, with donations benefitting the Side Out Campaign welcome at giving.side-out.org.
The other sports request came from Beth Rooney on behalf of the Football Touchdown Club to hold a car wash on the municipal parking lot on Sept. 18, 2022.
There was also a request from Ryan Feeney to have a block party on Blueberry Lane from 2 - 6 p.m. on Oct. 23. Hull said that the police had no concerns and offered for public works to provide barriers for the street.
All in one, the board approved a group of events requiring roads to be blocked off. These were for the Wilmington Fourth of July Firecracker Road Race on June 30, 2022; the Sole Sisters Running Club 5k Road Race on Dec. 10, 2022; and the Wilmington Little League Opening Day Parade on April 22, 2023. Hull added that there weren’t any concerns from public works or the police department for any of these events.
Their last vote set a date for their December meeting.
In announcements, Selectman Kevin Caira mentioned that the Elder Services October newsletter had exchanged Christopher Columbus Day for “Indigenous People’s Day.” Hull clarified that a correction had been made in the online version. He also said this kind of change would require action from this board.
Finally, the Salute to Service that night went out to Christian Jensen. Bendel shared appreciation for Jensen’s service in the U. S. Navy from 1944 through 1947. He’s lived in town for over 60 years and been an active member with the Wilmington Masons and at his church.
The next Board of Selectmen meeting will be Monday, Oct. 25 beginning at 7 p. m.
