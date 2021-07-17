WILMINGTON — The Board of Selectmen meeting on Monday night began with a single appointment for a change in management at Casa Blanca, from Mia Munoz to Carlos Polanco. Assistant Town Manager Kerry Colburn-Dion, who was standing in that night for Town Manager Jeff Hull, mentioned Police Chief Desmond’s approval and asked Polanco to verify his prior experience as a manager.
Kevin Caira checked in with Polanco about how the restaurant is doing now that COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. He answered that things were getting better, but they were still looking for additional staff to cover all of their shifts. He also confirmed that no changes would be made with the transfer of management. The board approved this request.
Colburn-Dion then shared the communications. The first was a memo from Town Clerk Christine Touma-Conway regarding dog registration notification updates. She wrote that the fees had been reinstated for 2021 due to the full administration staff being in town hall supporting the public after not being collected in 2020.
This information would usually be sent through direct mail along with the annual census. In the future, she said they would increase the number of times that reminders are sent out and edit the registration form so residents would know what to do if they had questions. She also promised to make better use of social media and town websites to remind residents of the requirements. At the time of writing, there were 329 licenses outstanding and 2,308 registered so far.
The next memo came from the town manager regarding the Massachusetts School Building Authority initial compliance certificate for the Wildwood School. Hull noted that town counsel Mark Rich had reviewed the language of the agreement and said that it was standard.
The board had until the end of the month to sign the certificate as the first of several deadlines to result in approval for an appropriation for the feasibility study and schematic design of a new building.
Hull also had written to the board about water bans as they relate to car wash events. Particularly, the board previously approved a car wash on Sept. 12 of this year held by Friends of Field Hockey. The motion made at that time contained a caveat that if there was a water ban in effect, they would notify the group by Aug. 1 that the event would be prohibited.
Colburn-Dion explained that the town manager wanted to be able to notify the group as soon as it was practical to do so if a water ban is put in place before then, so he’d like to scrap the specific date.
The board then appointed a designee and an alternate for the Wildwood School project with the MSBA. Greg Bendel was voted the designee, with Caira as the alternate. They also approved the signing of the aforementioned MSBA initial compliance certificate.
They went on to approve the request for the Rotary Club Ice Bucket Challenge on Saturday, Aug. 28 from 10 -2 p.m. at Rotary Park. It was stated in the request that they yearly raise over $20,000 for ALS research through the Angel Fund of Wakefield.
They next approved the special town election to be held on Sept. 2 for the filling of the vacant seat on the board. The assistant town manager reminded folks that the polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The board had no issues with a request to block the road on Lucaya Circle on Sept. 11 from 12 - 10 p.m. for a block party. The request noted that those whose access would be blocked were on board with the closure.
Colburn-Dion also shared that chief Desmond, chief Cavanaugh, and DPW Director Mike Woods had no objections. The board voted to approve.
Health and Recovery Coordinator Samantha Reif requested permission to use the town common for the 6th annual vigil to remember lives lost to substance abuse. The board unanimously approved her request.
The board approved a request from Jennifer Vargas and Thomas Quinlan for a wedding on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 2:30 p.m. on Grove Avenue at Silver Lake. They planned to have a short ceremony right at the beach.
There were also requests to use the municipal parking lot for the Kiwanis Club’s bike swap, Oct. 16 and 17, with drop-off on Saturday and selection on Sunday, and WHS girls lacrosse to hold a car wash on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Both of these requests were approved.
In announcements, the board wished Greg and Andrea Bendel a happy anniversary. Bendel also welcomed home Private First Class Mark Ragucci.
Gary DePalma mentioned that the inhabitant by-law committee had held their first meeting and covered the first 50 items, but they still had a lot of work left to do.
Finally, the Salute to Service honored U.S. Navy Veteran Richard “Dicky” Bertrand, longtime Wilmington resident. Bendel said that Bertrand was always there to help anyone in need.
The board returned to executive session at the end of the meeting to strategize for negotiation with nonunion personnel.
