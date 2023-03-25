WILMINGTON — Due to an oversight, the Town Crier left off one candidate in the race for the Select Board.
Frank West pulled and returned papers during the nomination process, which ups the number of candidates in that race from two to three, as West runs alongside incumbent Gary DePalma and newcomer James DeFeo.
The Select Board race is the only contested election this year, with two seats open on the board.
In the race for the Wilmington School Committee, incumbent Jennifer Bryson runs alongside newcomer Michael Mercaldi. Incumbent Melissa Plowman is not running, making this race uncontested.
Last year saw elections for seats on the Shawsheen Tech School Committee. Last year saw the uncontested election of Gwendilyn Hupper-Lawson, who will be up for re-election in 2025 if she so chooses. Additionally, Jonathan Eaton is entering his final year of his three-year term as town moderator, elected unopposed in the 2021 annual town election. With that in mind, no seats on the Shawsheen Tech School Committee nor the position of town moderator are up for election this year.
Finally, newcomer candidate Louis Cimaglia IV is running unopposed for the Wilmington Housing Authority.
As a reminder, the next upcoming deadline for the election is the deadline to register to vote. Those who need to register to vote in time for the annual town election must do so by April 12 at 5 p.m. Links to register to vote and to check voting registration are available on the Wilmington MA website.
For those voting by mail, they must send in their application to do so by April 17 at 5 p.m., and must have their completed ballot in the Town Hall by 8 p.m. on election day.
The forms for absentee voting, vote by mail and the instructions for voting by mail are also available on the Wilmington MA website.
Finally, the annual town election will be held on April 22, 2023. Voting will take place in various polling locations between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
The polling locations for districts 1, 2,and 3 will be at the Boutwell School, and districts 4, 5, and 6 will be voting at Town Hall. Those who are unsure of what district they fall in can check the Precinct Map located on the Wilmington MA website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.