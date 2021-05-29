WILMINGTON — At Monday night’s Board of Selectmen meeting, they began with status reports and updates before they received communications, discussed setting designee terms, and approved various requests for contracts or town spaces.
Board of Health Director Shelly Newhouse shared that there were currently only nine COVID-19 positive cases in town, with 30 residents in quarantine. She also said that 50 percent of the town had been fully vaccinated and she expects that to keep going up. She recommended anyone ages 12 and older to get vaccinated and named walk-in locations like Target, CVS Pharmacy, and Lahey clinic in Burlington.
With COVID restrictions about to be lifted on May 29, she named a few mask exceptions like in school, healthcare settings, public transit, and congregate care settings.
“Any businesses in town that want to keep that mask order in effect, I fully support them,” she continued. “Anyone that is uncomfortable or not ready yet, keep wearing your mask.”
She also mentioned that the state of emergency will be ending on June 15, which may impact restaurants’ ability to use outdoor seating unless an extension is made.
The board appreciated the health department’s efforts and communication. Greg Bendel asked whether the town would also be lifting the local state of emergency. Town Manager Jeff Hull recommended putting an item to do just that on the agenda for their June 14 meeting.
The next appointment was with Director Mike Woods and Business and Utility Manager Joseph Lobao of the Department of Public Works, who shared that Wilmington had received a Public Water System Award in Outstanding Performance and Achievement for 2021.
Lobao explained that the requirements for this award were compliance with all regulations in 2020 and no enforcements from the last five years. This would reflect the results of thousands of samples submitted on time that fell below the maximum contaminant level.
He said that Wilmington has received this same award in 2007 and other awards in 2015 and 2018 for water conservation and efficiency. Lobao also recognized the guys working in the field who made this happen, the water and distribution operators who respond to all kinds of maintenance issues on a regular basis.
They then heard from Christine Canevari and Dana Burnham of the Wilmington Farmers Market Association regarding a farmers market winery license. Canevari detailed the process where the farmers market could have a wine vendor, if the vendor seeks approval from the Department of Agriculture and then comes back to the board to request the license.
The board shared their support, with some caution to work with the fire department to keep the farmers market family-friendly.
In communications, Hull had sent a memorandum regarding the potential to set up either a process for asking board representatives and appointees if they want to continue serving on various committees or a set tenure.
“When we’re doing the board reorganization after the election cycle is a good time to discuss vacancies,” said Jomarie O’Mahony.
Bendel commented that he would like to see something similar to what the School Committee does every year in their first post-election meetings.
Mostly what the board requested were more frequent communications or updates from these committees. Gary DePalma said that he’d like earlier notification from the committees when members are stepping down or when the town manager is making new nominations.
Other communications dealt with a new one-year State House note, the status of implementing Munis, an update on the draft Municipal Vulnerability and Preparedness Plan and Hazard Mitigation Plan, and the annual RMLD art contest winners.
The board approved two one-year contracts for 2022, one for town counsel KP Law and the other for special town counsel. They unanimously approved three requests to use town spaces: Library Director Tina Stewart to use the Swain Green on June 23; Michael Barry to use Rotary Park and gazebo on June 6, 13, 20, and 26 for outdoor theater performances; and Police Chief Joe Desmond to use Rotary Park on Aug. 3 for National Night Out.
They also agreed to allow the Indian Association of Greater Boston to hold an event commemorating India’s 75th Independence Day at Town Hall on either Aug. 12 or 13 at 11 a.m., weather depending.
They voted to accept the gift of 66.10 acres of land for the Conservation Commission from Wendy Jo Lewis O’Neill. Hull reported the annual taxes that the town had been receiving on this property were less than $500 per year.
He also said that in speaking with Director of Planning and Conservation Valerie Gingrich, she said that there’s no access to the property besides the rail line. He told the board that he wasn’t sure how much of the parcel was uplands or if there had been a record review with the DEP.
As for the matter of changing the name of the board to the Select Board, they discussed the complicated process of needing a Planning Board public hearing and Town Meeting vote to change the zoning by-law, the inhabitant by-law, and the town manager’s charter by special legislation.
The motion was made by O’Mahony to bring this to the inhabitant by-law committee and the Planning Board for feedback to be returned to the town manager, which the board approved.
They lastly approved the appointing of Chairman Lilia Maselli as the board representative on the Economic Development Committee. Bendel stated that he was happy to step down so that another resident may join and share new perspective.
In announcements, they referenced the class of 2021 graduates and the dedication of the corner of Federal Street and Liberty Street in name of Edward J. Gillis. The salute to service honored Navy veteran Frank J. Marchesi for his service and volunteerism to the town.
