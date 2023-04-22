WILMINGTON — Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand’s report for the School Committee on Wednesday April 12 pertained to summer athletics and enrichment, the last day of school, regional training, the Wildwood MSBA process, and progress relative to the superintendent’s goals.
Brand assured the community that relevant information would be going out regarding the athletic summer program promptly. He shared that 13 clinics would be offered over the course of six weeks beginning on June 21. One of the new summer sports clinics he mentioned was wrestling.
School Committee member M. J. Byrnes asked if there would be a mechanism for families struggling financially to be able to participate. Brand replied that they could reach out to the district for financial support. He also said that he believed the cost to be a modest price for the program.
Assistant Superintendent Christine Elliott described the summer enrichment program for which planning is already underway. This would be offered to students entering grades 6-12. Some of the courses that students may choose include intro to robotics, summer book club, spicing up your college essay, kitchen basics from scratch, and mathematics of knitting. More information on the enrichment program would be dispersed to the district in school principal newsletters. Elliott also said that they’re fully staffed for this program and almost fully staffed for regular summer school.
Stephen Turner said that he hoped to see this program publicized and well attended. He suggested that they may be able to get better attendance if they considered coordinating with other summer programs to make a full-day schedule. Byrnes proposed they coordinate with the Recreation Department events.
Chair Dr. Jenn Bryson asked if students outside of the district could participate. Elliott answered saying that the enrichment program is only for Wilmington in-district students. However, Shawsheen Tech students who are Wilmington residents can also participate in summer school. She explained that they have enough trouble trying to staff summer school but could see the potential benefits of letting other districts’ students in.
Melissa Plowman asked what the summer program fees cover. Elliott said that it mostly goes to staffing and materials, and it’s typically self-funded. Last year, however, she recalled they received so many requests for leniency from parents that they weren’t close to self-funded.
Brand’s recommendation for the last day of school this year was Tuesday, June 20 with an early release day.
He next shared that the WHS principal, athletic director, and himself would attend a training at Bridgewater University that addresses hate in sports. He hoped this training would allow them to create tools to help ensure that they create a safe environment for student athletes in sports.
Plowman wondered if there was any similar training for educators. Brand proposed that they could take the information into the classroom as far as it is applicable.
The superintendent’s update on the MSBA process for the new Wildwood School covered that logistics are being planned for the return of students after April break and preparation for construction of the restroom facility at the middle school. He also shared that Dore + Whittier would be meeting with the OPM and town leaders to plan MSBA process activities for the next few months. He emphasized that there would be plenty of opportunity for community participation which would be announced after they finish planning.
Jesse Fennelly confirmed that there is a lot of work going on behind the scenes for this project. He shared appreciation for those involved.
Lastly, Brand gave a progress update on the superintendent goals. He said that they were moving forward with the culture and climate assessment. He hoped that the importance of this work could ease any survey fatigue families might be having. They would have a draft of new strategic plans not too far in the future.
With the WMS program review, he could see the progress through their regular updates to the committee. They were working as a leadership team in the goal for diversity, equity, and inclusion. Brand said he’d changed the timeline for the goal around school community communication since they hadn’t made progress on it yet.
Turner attested to the fact that there had been progress made with school community communication.
Plowman pointed out that there was overlap in the work towards culture and communication. She proposed that the survey about culture and climate ask questions about communication and how it impacts perception of culture and climate. Brand replied that he could take that feedback to the group preparing the survey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.