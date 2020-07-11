WILMINGTON — In the slow and careful process of reopening in Massachusetts and across the country, the Wilmington Memorial Library has found creative ways to serve their community.
The library has started a curbside pickup system where patrons can place a hold on library items on the online catalog. To place a hold on a book, patrons need to go on the catalog, search up the book, and if it is available at the Wilmington Memorial Library, it can be placed on hold and picked up at the library, which is located at 175 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington.
They also have an option where the library staff can select items for you. On the Wilmington Memorial Library website, there is a section detailing directions for curbside pickup. There is a form under those directions where patrons can request staff to select items based on their preferences.
To access that option, visitors need to fill out their name, library card number, phone number, email address, a randomly generated captcha code, and to answer the following question:
“Do you like mystery, romance, or historical fiction? Do you prefer large print? Do you have any favorite authors? Do you want children’s materials? What ages? How many items? The more information you can provide the better our selections for you will be.”
Once the item is placed on hold, library staff will reach out to patrons through a phone call or email to notify them of when their item will be available for pickup. Once patrons arrive, the library staff will place the items in your trunk, to ensure social distancing and safety.
The hours for curbside pickup are Monday - Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The library remains closed on Sundays.
Additionally, patrons are able to utilize the book drops to return books, and the drops are available between the same hours as the curbside pickup.
Librarians are also available to contact for assistance during the hours of 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, and Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Patrons looking for assistance can reach out via email or phone. Email addresses for library staff can be found under the staff directory tab on the Wilmington Memorial Library website.
If you wish to reach out via phone call, you can call the library’s main number, 978-658-2967, and Youth Services can be reached at the number 978-694-2098.
It will be interesting to see how other libraries attempt to serve patrons through the reopening process, and see the steps taken by each library to ensure safety for all patrons and staff. Needless to say, it will take a lot of creative thinking and perseverance to navigate through these unprecedented times.
