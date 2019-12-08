The name Ames is very common in Massachusetts. There were many prominent people and businesses with that name. In Wilmington Square, there was Ames News, directly across the street from the railroad depot.
The paper store was started by Henry Ames, Jr., better known as Harry. Before starting the news store, he had a stage career. Capt. Larz Neilson wrote of him, A retired thespian, Harry, in keeping with his past profession, was just about the finest bit of sartorial splendor in the Town of Wilmington.
He never appeared without spats, and when outside there was always a jauntily cocked derby and yellow gloves. If Harry ever appeared at his little emporium in the morning without freshly shaved jowls, we think there would have been a revolution in Wilmington that day.
The store would be stacked high with papers and merchandise, and Harry would peer out from between stacks. In addition to newspapers, tobacco, magazines, comic books, candy and toys, Harry sold train tickets.
The Boston and Maine Railroad would sell discounted booklets of 12 tickets, but they could only be used if the booklet was presented to the conductor. Regular individual tickets were printed differently, to prevent ticket vendors such as Harry Ames from selling discounted tickets at full price.
For every challenge, though, there is probably an answer, and Harry cooked up a good one. When he sold a book of tickets, he would tell the customer that it was not used up, he would buy it back, pro-rated and discounted. He could then sell tickets in partial books, making an extra six percent on the deal.
Harry also worked a deal with the Boston newspapers to have exclusive rights in Wilmington Square. Between the train tickets and the newspapers, Harry did a great business.
After Harry died, the store was run for many years by his daughter, Maude Ames Dickson. It was sold to Anthony Zeoli of Reading, who moved it into the old Economy Grocery Store, next to Huntley’s Lunch. That building was torn down in 1963 to make way for the telephone building, still on that site.
The business was then sold to Joe McManus, known as “Harpo.” He moved into one of the small stores just up the hill. Harpo kept selling newspapers and train tickets, but he also sold another kind of tickets, involving horses. He couldn’t advertise that business, but anyone wanting to place a bet could always find Harpo in the paper store. When Harpo died, so did the Ames News store.
There was also Josie Ames, Joseph Newton Ames, Harry’s uncle whose mother was Harriot Gillis Ames. She had run what was known as the Gillis Tavern, the old Canal House at the Gillis locks. The locks were the halfway point on the Middlesex Canal, and canal boats would often tie up there overnight.
The Ames family had a home on Main Street, where the Wilmington Theater was later built. Joseph Newton Ames had also been an actor. In the era before film, he would sometimes appear in two plays in one evening. Joseph Newton Ames had roles in both plays, presented in one evening 140 years ago in Ames Hall. The hall was the upstairs of Charles Hudson's store in Wilmington Square.
He later had an antiques business in the Square.
The Gillis ancestry went back to Gen. John Stark, a hero of Bunker Hill and the Battle of Bennington, who originated the New Hampshire motto, “Live Free or Die.”
