WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School Class of 1971 got to experience a blast from the past this weekend as they toured Wilmington as a part of their reunion milestone celebrating 50 years since they graduated from Wilmington High School.
The Class of 1971 has been gathering for yearly reunions in the form of cookouts, and they had hosted 30 at their recent cookout the day before.
Thanks to the coordination of Joe Mullens, he, as well as Ernie Tailor, Paul L DeBye, Mary Mullens, Michelle DeBye, Cynthia Poole Hinxman, Kurt Hinxman, and Diane Burke Stanley were able to embark on a three hour tour around Wilmington.
It was a beautiful, sunny and warm Sunday, June 27 when the nine graduates gathered. The adventure began at the parking lot where the Swain School used to stand, where the graduates embarked on a Wilmington Public School bus, just like how they used to over 50 years ago. As they departed, the former library was pointed out, where one of the group worked during high school.
The tour was filled to the brim with discussions of old memories of their childhood and high school days.
The first stop was the Town Hall, formerly known as the Glen Road School complex. There, the graduates explored the Palmer Park baseball field.
As they moved towards their next destination, Silver Lake, the group pointed out houses where their former peers lived, and other long gone landmarks that stand only in their memories. At Silver Lake, the pass attendants were kind enough to let the group onto the beach to look around.
Their third stop was the Shawsheen Elementary School, which then led to the West Intermediate School and Wilmington Middle School.
Additional baseball and softball fields were pointed out by Joe Mullens, who is heavily involved in Wilmington athletics.
On the way to Shawsheen, one of the group members pointed out the former West School, which was a red, one room schoolhouse, that had separate entrances for boys and girls and educated first and second graders.
Next, the group explored the Tommy Aprile park. There, they walked down to see a club softball team practicing. To Ernie Tailor, one of the graduates, this location brought back memories of running with the cross country team. As coach Kelly would have the team run to the park from the high school, run suicides up and down the steep hill, and run back to the high school. Ernie relived those days as he successfully ran up and down that hill once more.
The sixth destination was the Yentile Recreation Facility, where some of the group slid down the slides and observed the dedication bricks, and stopped for water. The members reflected on what they used to do for fun as children, and admired the playground and all it had to offer for generations to come.
A highlight from the trip was the next stop at Rotary Park and the Wilmington Fire Station, where Lieutenants Ryan and Robbins were kind enough to let the group into the station, interact with the firefighters, peruse the fire trucks, ask questions, and take photos. Each member of the tour received a plastic fire hat as a souvenir.
Their eighth location was the Woburn Street School, where they passed one of the oldest houses in Wilmington. They additionally stopped at the North Intermediate School, where some went to elementary school. And they wrapped up their tour with a stop at the new Wilmington High School, where they perused the football field and track, and all posed on the 50 yard line for their 50th anniversary.
The Wildcat spirit is present in the Class of 1971, even 50 years later, and they serve as inspiration for descending classes to always remember where they came from, and to cherish the memories they made.
