WILMINGTON — The Select Board meeting on Monday, Nov. 14 was brief and to-the-point as the board considered requests from businesses, nonprofit organizations, and town departments.
C & C Restaurant Group, LLC, doing business as Rocco’s Restaurant, requested to change the manager on their All-Alcohol License for 193 Main St. from Joseph Cerqueira to Nichole A. Roscillo.
Town Manager Jeff Hull explained that the process is straightforward, as the Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission requires town Boards of Selectmen to approve these changes. Hull shared a recommendation of approval from the police department. The board voted as recommended.
The next request came from Hanna MacKinnon, on behalf of Stir Nutrition, for a Common Victualer License for 2 Lowell St. Unit 6B. Hull established that this was because of a change in businesses at this location. He mentioned that the health director and building inspector recommended approval in this case.
Select Board member Greg Bendel wished MacKinnon good luck with the business, which MacKinnon described as a “healthy hangout spot” for people in the community to do homework or work while enjoying a healthy protein drink or snack.
Chair Judy O’Connell asked which businesses were located next to Stir Nutrition. MacKinnon named Josie’s Bakery and Fit Body as her neighbors.
iPODS for Wounded Veterans Chairman Paul Cardello came before the board to declare a donation that the nonprofit organization had received from BOSE Corporation. He first recalled how veteran Lieutenant Colonel Ed Collazo, over years at BOSE, contributed to the beginning of iPODS 13 years ago.
Cardello also thanked several groups in Wilmington who regularly assist iPODS, such as the Sons of Italy, the Wilmington/Tewksbury Elks, and the senior center’s knitting group. He mentioned some of their upcoming events in town — one at AdviniaCare on Dec. 13 — and a spring event that will be set up with Veterans Services Director Lou Cimaglia.
He then read an example of the “Dear Soldier” letters, where a high school student wrote to a soldier sharing their appreciation for their sacrifice and heroism.
“You don’t work for iPODS unless you have a passion for this,” Cardello said.
He presented the board with the donations they want to give to Wilmington’s veterans who are also first responders, including letters, headphones, brochures, and water bottles.
He lastly invited up Wilmington Police Chief Joe Desmond and Fire Chief Bill Cavanaugh, who happened to be present that night, to ask if iPODS could bring the donations to the Public Safety Building on Nov. 22. Desmond and Cavanaugh each recognized the officers, sergeants, lieutenants, and firefighters present that night by name.
O’Connell shared that she appreciated all of these men and women’s service to the town and their achievements as servicemen and women. The rest of the board thanked Cardello for his efforts to uplift veterans along with thanking the veterans present that night.
The final appointment came from Police Chief Desmond and Traffic Officer Daniel Furbush for this year’s Santa Parade. Desmond explained that while the police department is the spearhead of the event, it’s also assisted by the fire department, DPW, and A&S Towing. The parade will bring Santa and Mrs. Claus around the town and provide an opportunity to collect donations of toys for a toy drive, food for the food pantry, and letters for the troops.
Furbush detailed their plans this year to expand the parade to two separate days in order to accommodate residents and prevent delays. On Saturday, Dec. 3, they would visit only the Shawsheen Street School at 11 a.m. and the North Intermediate School at 1 p.m. Then, on Sunday, Dec. 4, they would have the traditional parade with a shorter route from 9 a.m. to about 4 or 5 p.m. The route will be posted on the website for residents to follow.
One area he specifically called out was the silent drive to be completed at town hall. He also invited families of kids with mental disabilities or handicaps to fill out a form online or call the police department for a separate visit.
Furbush confirmed that they’d be preparing for parking on Saturday and including plenty of extra time in case of delays. The board approved the police department’s request to hold the parade.
There were two items of communication regarding the town’s free cash reserves, which Hull referenced at $39,293,630. Hull recognized that this free cash would assist with the projects coming up including the Wildwood School and the two projects set for appropriation at the special Town Meeting on Nov. 19.
A letter from the MBTA informed the board that the Federal Transit Authority gave approval to build the new commuter rail loading area so that the MBTA can begin developing the design.
A report from Minuteman Senior Services this year reflected that 1,148 Wilmington residents received services from them over the past year with case management, caregiver support, reports of abuse, advocacy, and other concerns.
Two memos reported that the town is waiting for the consent agreement to be ironed out between Olin Chemical and the EPA, and memos from Verdantas discussed next steps from the EPA’s side.
The board voted to ratify Hull’s appointments of David Gavegnano and Roberta Biscan to the Commission on Disabilities. They also approved a request for We’re One Wilmington to place signs on the town common and at the 4th of July building promoting the Festival of Trees on Dec. 2. The board agreed to meet on Jan. 9, 23, and 30.
A public comment that night asked each board member present to share whether they supported the new town hall (3/4 present that night said yes) and the new senior center (all said yes) before suggesting that the town consider senior housing.
The Salute to Service went out to all veterans everywhere in celebration of Veterans’ Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.