WILMINGTON — Town officials are currently trying to develop a way to systematically address the more than 200 unaccepted ways in town.
At a meeting on Aug. 7, the Board of Selectmen unanimously voted to approve the acceptance of Mink Run and a portion of Pomfret Road as public ways. Both had been approved for acceptance at 2019 Town Meeting, and the engineering department had prepared deeds for both for acceptance.
As a point of discussion, Selectman Jomarie O’Mahony suggested that a larger picture discussion be had, particularly as the total number of such roads grows with new construction in town.
“I would just want to request that somewhere down the road in the not-too-distant future that we have this discussion to further try to figure out how we get roads accepted that have already been constructed that have been around for years, like my road,” said O’Mahony.
Town engineer Paul Alumni stated that this process has already begun, and an inventory of unaccepted ways in town has been completed.
“We’re starting to develop a framework for what a program might look like to systematically reduce the number of unaccepted ways,” said Alumni, who stated that he has been working with the Department of Public Works and the Department of Planning and Conservation.
Town Manager Jeff Hull stated that plan would tentatively be brought before the board at an October meeting.
