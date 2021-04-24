WILMINGTON — The most recent Board of Selectmen meeting covered the recognition of Tree Foreman Scott Smith, Wilmington recognized as a “Tree City,” the results of the Childhood Cancer Study, and the EPA’s record of decision for the Olin Superfund Site in appointments.
Town Manager Jeff Hull opened with thanks for Tree Forman Scott Smith’s 43 years of service starting in the Public Buildings Department before he moved to the Highway Department and became tree foreman in 2002. He referenced a time in 2018 with a lot of traffic for tree service where Smith was working non-stop.
DPW Operations Manager Jamie Magaldi shared that he personally learned a lot from Smith and that the department would miss him. Selectman Chair Jonathan Eaton presented Smith with an award from the town for his distinguished service.
Magaldi gave a presentation in the next appointment regarding Wilmington being designated as a “Tree City” for the calendar year 2020. The qualifications for this recognition included a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, a forestry program with an annual budget of at least $2 per capita, and observing and proclaiming Arbor Day.
He mentioned the Wilmington Memorial Library’s forestry program where they gave out 300 free tree seedlings last year in recognition of Arbor Day and thanked everyone in town who helped them to submit and qualify.
With a goal of re-certifying as a “Tree City” in the years ahead, the board at that time voted to sign the proclamation to observe Arbor Day in Wilmington on April 30, 2021.
Next, Geosight representative Kevin Trainer was invited to share the results of the Wilmington Childhood Cancer Study recently released by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.
“The study concluded that there was a relation between prenatal exposure to NDMA or NDMA and TCE and childhood cancer,” he explained.
However, for exposure to children, the study concluded that there was no evidence in increased odds of cancer. It also said that childhood cancer numbers in town have been normal since 2001.
Selectman Kevin Caira asked if the exposure was specifically linked to the Olin site, and Trainer responded to say that the NDMA exposure was from Olin, but the TCE exposure wasn’t.
The board asked Trainer to discuss the EPA’s record of decision for the remediation of the Olin Superfund site. Trainer shared that the remediation plan was only final for two of the operable units at Olin, while in the third unit there was only an interim plan. Once the remedial work starts, he said that the EPA would make their record of decision for the final area at that time.
Eaton wondered if there was an ETA for that final plan. Trainer said he would expect it within the next few years. He also mentioned some upcoming public meetings that the EPA would hold around ongoing work and the consent decree, for which Greg Bendel requested specific dates.
Hull reported the EPA finished getting all the right of access permissions that they needed to put monitoring wells on 43 private property locations in order to minimize their data gaps.
In communications, the board received updates regarding COVID-19 numbers, EPA’s record of decision, the MSBA application for the Wildwood School, the committees for the new senior center and town hall/school admin building, and K|P Law trainings.
Board of Health Director Shelly Newhouse wrote in an email that there were 81 cases at the time, mostly spreading at daycares and youth sporting events.
A letter was received from Robert G. Peterson where he officially resigned as Town Moderator. Hull also shared the releasing of the EPA’s record of decision on remediation for Olin and a letter he wrote to the EPA regarding the results of the cancer study and NDMA exposure.
He then went over the Massachusetts School Building Authority’s indication to Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand that the Wildwood would be invited into their program for 2020.
Bendel mentioned that an architectural design firm had been chosen for the new senior center, and Caira said that the new town hall/school administration building committee was also reviewing applications for a design firm.
Lastly, Hull said that K|P Law had just held their conflict of interest training and would hold the training on procurement laws for vertical/horizontal construction and services either in May or June.
The board quickly voted in favor of signing the special Town Meeting warrant, Wilmington Band Parents and Friends selling items at the Memorial Day Parade, the Friends of Wilmington Baseball fundraising car wash on June 13, renewing the secondhand dealer license for Robert P. Flaherty Junior, Inc., and four requests for summer employment with Wilmington Recreation.
The meeting ended with the Salute to Service honoring deceased U.S. Navy veteran Americo Enos, who passed away on March 25, 2021.
Their next meeting will be at 7 p.m. on April 26.
