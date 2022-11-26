WILMINGTON — On Saturday, residents voted in favor of the appropriation for building a new town hall/school administration building. Residents first heard a report on the plans for the new building as part of article one.
Superintendent of Public Buildings George Hooper explained that the town hall and school administration buildings were identified as projects needing to be addressed by the Facilities Master Plan completed in 2018. The current plan for the building came from the building committee formed in 2019, feasibility study approved in 2020 and completed in 2021, and design stages through programming and capacity planning.
He gave some context to the current town hall, which is in a building that was an elementary school until 1984, and the current school administration building in the Roman House, built in 1897 as a residence. Hooper showed some of the areas lacking in these buildings and other buildings housing school administration including storage and accessibility.
The new proposed building would have two floors for town offices and one floor for school administration. There would also be a large meeting room which can remain open for use at night while the rest of the building is closed. Their space and design plan includes adding an extra 53 parking spaces to the 4th of July parking lot and keeping the swain green as it is.
Select Board Chair Judy O’Connell made the initial motion for this article to appropriate $12 million from free cash and borrow over $24 million to make up the total cost of close to $36.9 million. She expressed her own opinion to open the discussion about the Roman House’s poor condition and the need for appropriate spaces in both buildings for privacy.
She suggested that taking this opportunity to support a building would be the most viable and financially conservative option to provide accessible space to the town’s employees.
Resident Kevin MacDonald was the first to speak out proposing instead of this new building that the Roman House be integrated into the current high school.
“I’m disturbed that we have a public building department in a historic building falling into that state of disrepair,” he said.
The issues he saw were that the town would have enough debt with the new Wildwood School and that this project would negatively impact taxes and the cost of living.
M.J. Byrnes, while agreeing that the Roman House needs to be addressed, said that she could not support this new building.
“Our residents and youngest learners are our priority… I think it’s needed but not at this time,” she said.
Melissa Plowman asked Town Manager Jeff Hull through the town moderator how much money would be lost if this project was voted down and if a yes vote would interfere with future school building projects. Hull replied saying that their work done could be reviewed for another proposal but would still need redesign and revision, but he didn’t see this interfering with the ability to create new future schools.
Finance Committee Chair John Doherty spoke up to clarify the fact that the debt being taken out for this project would be repaid out of the town’s operating budget, not through override or taxes.
Hull suggested that a delay for this project would allow the cost of construction to increase. This was a sentiment agreed upon by Stephen Turner, who said that voting no would cost the town more in the long run. One of the building committee members called this project a “no-brainer” because it can be built within the levy, without an override or raising taxes.
Debora Russo spoke out in favor of the trustworthiness of the town’s financial projections.
“The fact that the town manager says the money will come out of the operating budget… says to me that we have a pretty good financial team up there,” she said.
Another resident asked Hull to confirm whether he thought the town could afford the project, and Hull answered that he did.
Some residents arguing against the new building commented that it might be better to vote no on this project in order to prioritize schools and a new fire substation.
“We have to educate our children and make sure they have every single resource that we can afford available to them,” said Suzanne Sullivan in her statement of opposition, “I want to see our schools taken care of. Vote for the kids.”
In response, Finance Committee member Marianne Gallezzo suggested that it would be foolish to vote no on this building in favor of a project that doesn’t have any land available (referring to the fire substation).
One resident asked if the plan could include repurposing the current Buzzell Senior Center for part of the project instead of making the new building three stories high. Hooper replied that several upgrades would have to be made to that building and it wouldn’t fit the town hall offices.
After an affirmative vote to move the question, the measure passed with 426 votes in favor and 130 opposed, receiving the required 2/3 majority to pass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.