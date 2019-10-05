WILMINGTON — On Sept. 25, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Glenn Brand updated the School Committee on the school start time committee. He told the board that he has sent information to the community in order to solicit volunteers. Potential volunteers were asked to respond the week prior, but at the time of the meeting, Brand was not yet aware of the response rate.
Brand also reasserted his promise to remain transparent throughout the process.
“Part of my commitment, as you know, is to circle back to the (school) committee so you know who is on that (school start time) committee as it gets started,” Brand said.
In addition to updates on the start time committee, Brand also updated the School Committee on updated program offerings at the Wilmington Middle School. He explained the ACE program, which seeks to expand after school activities for students.
The goal of the program is “…to provide some flexibility in terms of creative thinking, new and innovative ideas and programs that staff may come up with to provide an outlet for students to get involved with after school,” said Brand.
He added that the district intends to reinstate a later school bus to assist with transportation for students participating. The charge will be $60 per student, per club. There will be five sessions, which will run on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The new school year also brings a new science program at the elementary level. After a selection process that considered four programs and conducted six-month pilot studies of two of those, the district has chosen Elevate Science by Pearson.
According to a letter from Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Staff Development Brian Reagan, K-5 STEM coordinator Lisa Murphy, and K-5 lead science teacher Amy Iascone, this effort represents the first “consistently applied” elementary science program in the district in many years.
“Thank you to the district for supporting (this decision),” said Reagan. “We’re excited about it.”
