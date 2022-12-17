WILMINGTON — The Select Board opened their meeting with the Salute to Service on Monday night before they received updates on ongoing construction projects and the Verizon Fios cable license.
The Salute to Service that night honored Wilmington Police Office Shawn Lee who served in the U.S. Air Force from 1991 to 1995 and passed away in 2011. Select Board member Greg Bendel spoke to his medals including the Air Force good conduct medal and two Southwest Asia service medals. Lee served on the Wilmington Police Department for 10 years after his return until he passed away.
Select Board Chair Judy O’Connell allowed the rest of the board to speak. Kevin Caira spoke to Lee’s dedication on the high school football team. Gary DePalma and Lilia Maselli both celebrated his service and life. Town Manager Jeff Hull said that Lee was inspiring.
O’Connell lastly shared about her longtime friendship with Lee where he was committed to bringing honor to his family and to anyone who wore a uniform.
WPD Chief Joseph Desmond also talked about Lee’s compassion for the community.
Town Engineer Paul Alunni next gave a quick update that the Woburn Street and Lowell Street design plans were in the final stages. He reported that the town is still eligible for the awarded $6.44 million to put toward the project. One of their last steps was to secure easements to the 14 surrounding properties to which the town will award around $371,000 in damages.
O’Connell confirmed that this project isn’t being paid for through taxes. The board voted in favor of authorizing the town manager to send the written offer letters for the required easements.
Assistant Town Manager Susan Inman later presented on the town’s renewal of the Verizon Fios cable license. She explained that Verizon interestingly would only negotiate a 5-year contract compared to a longer contract that other cable providers would offer.
Attorney William Hewig of KP Law shared that because Verizon falls under title 2, they can use broadband and telephone services and don’t need to necessarily keep their cable license. Other providers such as Comcast couldn’t market broadband without their cable license.
“The significance of this is that we don’t have the same leverage as we do with other cable companies,” Hewig said.
This means that the terms presented aren’t ideal, including the 5-year timeframe and the right to unilaterally terminate. In the case that they do, Verizon would still have to pay the town the full capital payment of $150,000.
Kevin Caira asked how long in advance Verizon would have to notify the town if terminating. Hewig answered that they would need to provide six months notice.
Town Manager Jeff Hull said that he was impressed that the committee kept five percent of gross annual revenue in the contract. The board voted in favor of executing the cable license renewal.
Several communications that night contained updates related to several ongoing projects. MassHousing wrote that the project for 79 Nichols St. provided eligibility appropriately for a comprehensive permit.
Alunni said that the Lubbers Brook culvert was almost completed. Bryan Perry wrote that the town would begin borrowing money for the senior center and town hall/school administration projects.
Updates also came in regarding the 2023 tax rate setting in, the beginning of the lifeguard search for 2023, and the appointment of a sealer of weights and measures.
The board voted favorably for all of their items for consideration that night, including the suggested pay rate for the sealer of weights and measures, the AFSCME contract, the WHS Senior Barbeque on the Swain Green on June 1, the ABCC 2023 population increase estimation form, and a long list of license renewals.
In public comment, resident Kevin MacDonald took time to invite any residents affected by childhood cancer in Wilmington to contact him. He suggested that justice needed to be made for the victims and that the town hadn’t considered the possibility of NDMA flowing downstream to other communities.
O’Connell assured MacDonald that the town had been working with state and federal agencies on this issue for years. MacDonald maintained that the board hadn’t scheduled the public forum that he asked for or looked into downstream flow of NDMA.
Hull replied that the EPA hadn’t informed the town of any indication of Wilmington’s downstream communities having NDMA in their drinking water.
MacDonald also brought up the water issues at the Swain School in light of the site location for the new town hall/school administration building. Hull said in response that the town has known about the water table issues for years.
Caira suggested that MacDonald had 27 opportunities to bring this up to the Town Hall/School Administration Building Committee at any of their meetings but hadn’t elected to do so.
MacDonald’s time speaking ended after he made several accusations against the board members of hypocrisy and financial benefits from being on the board.
The next meeting for the board is scheduled for Jan. 9, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.