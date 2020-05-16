WILMINGTON — The office of the Town Clerk released a press statement last Thursday to start their search for election workers for the upcoming annual town election. Interested persons that meet the following qualifications are invited to contact Town Clerk Christine Touma-Conway by email at ctouma-conway@wilmingtonma.gov or by phone at 978-658-2030.
Touma-Conway’s statement explains, “numerous election and public health experts unanimously recommend that for at least the spring elections, and perhaps even for the fall elections, communities recruit election workers from the population of their residents that are the least vulnerable to the virus and its complications.”
This requires a search for new candidates because the usual election workers are among the most vulnerable to the coronavirus. The Town Clerk also wrote in an email that some of their regular workers have already communicated that they won’t be able to work the annual town election this year.
Due to restrictions, the Town Clerk’s Office is seeking registered voters who would be paid to work the town election.
“Candidates should not be within the list of COVID-19 vulnerable categories,” the statement continues. “Thus they should be under the age of 65 with no underlying medical conditions.”
They also are allowed to hire a certain number of 16- and 17-year-old workers per precinct, so any resident who’s 16 or 17 is also encouraged to apply.
The election will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 and will use all three regular polling stations: Town Hall, Wildwood School, and Boutwell Early Childhood Center. Paid hours for election workers would cover between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. Election workers would not be asked to work the whole day, as recommendations include offering shorter shifts so as to limit exposure.
If possible, the Town Clerk wants to limit the number of election employees working at the same time, but she said that staffing levels are a statutory requirement only waived if there is trouble recruiting election workers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.