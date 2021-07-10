WILMINGTON — Wilmington High School Principal Linda Peters brought two presentations before the School Committee last Wednesday night: one on updates to the WHS student handbook, and the second on the Vision of a Graduate.
Regarding the student handbook, she said the changes they’d made in advance of that night’s meeting were related to the competency determination requirements and the student discipline section. She explained that student discipline, as detailed in the handbook, will have a less punitive approach.
One piece of feedback that she’d already received was about the smoking policy, which Peters said would be considered for next year’s review.
School Committee member Melissa Plowman asked if there was a standard practice with behavioral infractions where students were referred to a guidance or school-based counselor. Peters replied that they were trying to develop a guide for these situations, but there wasn’t a formal process.
However, most of the time they do refer these students to the guidance department.
Several committee members also mentioned that it would make sense to partner with the Social-Emotional Learning coordinators that the district had just hired for future updates to these related policies.
After that, Peters moved onto the WHS Vision of a Graduate. This work is one area that was identified as an opportunity of growth from the Collaborative Conference visit in 2018. Their preliminary efforts so far, she shared, were devoted to developing the mindset of the vision. This contains five descriptors: learner, communicator, contributor, collaborator, and leader.
The responsibility of these descriptors, or outcomes, would fall to the students themselves. Each WHS student will be asked to collect record of evidence of each of the parts of the mindset. They would use an established rubric to explain how they are putting the skills they’re learning into practice.
Next steps for the mindset that she listed included developing a guide to help students choose the appropriate evidence, holding workshops to educate students and staff, guiding curriculum and instruction accordingly, and deciding on a culminating assessment for students.
Jay Samaha asked if the culminating assessment would be a requirement for graduation. Peters answered that they’re not ready to make it so at this time, but it would be something they could do in the future. She also said that the current senior project is not even a graduation requirement, as it’s not exactly graded.
M.J. Byrnes wondered when these workshops would be held. Peters suggested that they could hold them during W2. She mentioned that the students who have helped to create the mindset would be the ones leading the workshops.
Byrnes also asked how the four years’ worth of rubric data would be collected and stored — which Peters didn’t have an answer to yet. Although she did say that ideas have been shared, but nothing was formalized yet.
Jenn Bryson explained that the mindset outcomes are already being taught and expressed in school.
“What’s new is having students articulate that they’ve done this,” she said.
She imagined teachers possibly putting the outcomes that their classes would target in their syllabi.
David Ragsdale wanted to know if the mindset, and the rubric, would be demonstrated outside of the classroom, in places like athletics. Peters shared the students are already identifying ways that they’re using the mindset in their extracurricular activities and athletics, so it’s certainly not limited to academics.
Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand thanked Peters for her presentations and for her commitment to keeping up with the NEASC accreditation.
“It seems like this vision encapsulates work that is already underway,” he commented.
He spoke to the importance of embracing the vision of a graduate and its mindset to demonstrate stability.
This item would be brought up to the committee for their next meeting on July 28 for a second reading. It was implied that the NEASC would like the committee to approve the complete and finalized vision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.