WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Board of Selectmen meeting on Monday night began with communications before they considered several agreements and licenses, town space uses, and a Special Town Meeting during the annual Town Meeting on May 1.
Town Manager Jeff Hull shared the first item of communications from Community Liaison Daniel Mueller about MBTA outreach on sales network expansion, which is their effort to diversify sales locations in order to serve cash-dependent MBTA riders. This includes a new ticket vending machine at Wilmington’s Main Street location.
The notification invited residents to visit www.mbta.com\fares\fares-transformation\get-involved to share their opinions of these changes.
The next item involved the balance of the Shawsheen Tech’s Excess and Deficiency Fund, in the amount of $1,613,823. Hull said that the money would be diverted back to the five towns most likely after a meeting of the Shawsheen Tech School Committee the next day.
Selectman Greg Bendel announced that the committee to build a new Senior Center has chosen their top four candidates for an architectural design firm. He appreciated the contributions that the OPM from P3 had provided so far in the process.
Hull then discussed the options shared with the Massachusetts School Building Authority in a virtual meeting intended to weed out options for a new building that the town wouldn’t want considered. He reported that they told the MBSA not to consider maintaining the six elementary schools in their current configuration; one pre-k-5 school for the entire community; one pre-k-3 school for the entire community; just a pre-k school; or a consolidation of grades pre-k-4.
He said they reaffirmed that Wildwood is the priority for a new building and expect the MSBA to finalize their decisions as early as mid-April.
The final communication concerned the Wilmington Childhood Cancer Study. Hull mentioned that this study started in 1999 due to a high number of various types of cancer cases in Wilmington children. He mentioned a virtual session the following night with the Department of Public Health on the results of the study, with a briefing for the families who participated earlier in the day.
Chairman Jonathan Eaton added that the full study would be released on Wednesday.
From there, the board voted on several matters related to agreements and licenses and the use of town outdoor spaces.
Eaton read the changes made for the execution of the agreement between the Town of Wilmington and the Wilmington Police Supervisor’s Association. Some of the changes were related to the detail rate, New Year’s and Christmas pay, base compensation, payment towards a degree, vacation leave, and using personal days within the year they’re earned.
The board voted to enter the agreement.
They quickly voted in favor of the 2021 election workers and the uses of the town common and Swain Green by the Wilmington Memorial Library. Library Director Tina Stewart asked to put signs on the town common celebrating the library’s 150th anniversary and to use the Swain Green for a jazz concert on June 24 and a Charleston dance program on July 13.
The board approved Analog Devices’ request to change the address on their flammable license from 804 Woburn St. to 1 Analog Way. In their letter, they wrote that their location is the same; it’s merely an administrative amendment for their billing address.
Fire Chief Bill Cavanaugh’s approval of the change was included.
They also approved the Memorial Day Parade for May 31, 2021 before the Memorial Day ceremony at Wildwood Cemetery organized by Veterans’ Services.
“At the moment, the governor’s orders have not been modified to allow for parades, but we expect by that time that it will be appropriate,” said Hull.
This was followed by the approval of the renewal of a taxicab license for Wilmington Taxi and a taxi cab operator’s license for Timothy J. Flynn.
Then, they voted in favor of the Sons of Italy using the town common municipal parking lot on Saturday May 15 for their annual blood drive. Sons of Italy President John Romano acknowledged that this approval would be subject to any COVID-19 related changes necessary. He also said he’d already confirmed the use of the 4th of July building with the 4th of July Committee.
Their final votes pertained to a Special Town Meeting to be made during the annual Town Meeting. Its purpose proposed would be to either rescind, adopt, or set aside the provisions of MGL Part I, Title IV, Chapter 31, Section 58A to authorize Walter Varey to have 2020 and all future test results for the Massachusetts Civil Service Entry Exam be allowed for employment.
In doing so, they’d have to suspend Town Meeting to open the Special Town Meeting. They voted in favor of the Special Town Meeting.
As for the vote to open the warrant for the Special Town Meeting and close it at the end of business on Friday March 26, the board decided after some discussion to open and close the warrant that night, with an exception. If the next day, town counsel found that there’s a requirement that they keep the warrant open for a certain period of time, they would do so for the minimum amount of time required.
The meeting ended after the Salute to Service honoring World War II veteran James J. Durkee, who served from 1946-1947.
The board’s next meeting will be on Monday April 12 at 7 p.m.
