WILMINGTON — Town Engineer Paul Alumni provided the Board of Selectmen on Feb. 10 with an information announcement regarding the EPA NPDES MS4 GP (Environmental Protection Agency, National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System, Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System) General Permit. This was in accordance with the public outreach requirement of the permit.
According to Alumni, Wilmington has a municipal separate storm system, “…which is a fancy way of saying our drainage system.”
This is in contrast with the combined sewer overflow systems present in some older cities, including Boston and Gloucester. Construction of such combined systems is no longer in practice “…for obvious health reasons,” said Alumni.
The MS4 GP is a five-year permit. It was initially issued in 2003, and first expired in 2008. The town has kept up to date with it, and requirements were updated in 2018.
Alumni noted that understanding the watershed areas and sub-areas in town is key to maintaining permit requirements.
“That’s the main purpose of this permit, it’s about water quality,” he said.
The minimum control measures specified by the permit include public education and outreach, public involvement and participation, illicit discharge detection and elimination (including GIS mapping and outfall inspections), construction site stormwater controls, post-construction stormwater management, and good housekeeping practices.
Alumni reiterated the importance of keeping the community up to date on good practices relating to water quality.
“This whole permit has to be transparent… all the reports, all the data,” he said.
He noted that the EPA requires that information be posted online.
Alumni stated that the town is currently requesting $50,000 as part of the town’s FY 2021 capital budget in order to implement the permit. This includes the detention basin rehab program (10-15 basins at $2,000-$3,000 per basin) Northern Middlesex Council of Government ($4,800 membership), lab testing ($5,000), and educational messaging ($3,000).
Selectman Jonathan Eaton asked for specifics regarding community engagement.
“Is there any examples you can give where you want folks calling the town if they see something, where it’s not obvious?” he asked.
DPW operations manager and tree warden Jamie Magaldi noted that actions as simple as moving leaves could be implemented, but also to be alert for strange odors coming from storm drains. He noted this could indicate the presence of pet waste, or a wash water connection.
Log In
