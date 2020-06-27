WILMINGTON — June 20 has come and gone, and so, too, have the 2020 Wilmington town elections.
It has been almost two months since the originally scheduled date, which was April 26, but the coronavirus pandemic pushed it back to a time at which the town felt was safer. This decision was voted on and decided by the Board of Selectmen at their virtual meeting, held on March 30.
This was made possible due to the legislation passed by the state, allowing towns to postpone elections and allow no-excuses mail in voting, to increase voter safety.
Voters also had the deadline to register for said elections pushed back to June 10, 10 days before the election date.
The ballot was uncontested, and three committees had positions open for candidates to fill: the School Committee, the Board of Selectmen, and the Wilmington Housing Authority.
Elected to the School Committee are Stephen P. Bjork, and Jennifer R. Bryson. Both of these candidates are incumbents, running for re-election. Bryson remains hold of her position of chair, and Bjork holds the position of vice chair for another term.
JoMarie F. O’Mahony and Gary B. DePalma were elected to the Board of Selectmen. While O’Mahony is an incumbent, DePalma is a newcomer, running for the seat held by Selectman Michael McCoy. The other three members of the Board of Selectmen face re-elections in the upcoming elections of 2021 and 2022, if they choose to run.
Finally, elected to the Wilmington Housing Authority was Audrey M. Reed, who is new to the committee.
There were no questions on the ballot this year, which, according to the Town Clerk, isn’t unusual.
Absentee and mail-in voting were highly encouraged by election staff. The form for absentee registration, along with the absentee ballot, were available on the Town of Wilmington website.
Polls were open for 12 hours, starting at 8 a.m., at three locations spread along Wilmington. Two of each of the six precincts were assigned at each location. Precincts 1 & 2 voted at the Boutwell School, Precincts 3 & 4 voted at the Wildwood School, and Precincts 5 & 6 voted at the Wilmington Town Hall.
Congratulations to all the candidates who ran in the Wilmington town election on successful campaigns, and it will be great to see how they serve the town of Wilmington in 2020 and the years beyond as they serve their subsequent terms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.