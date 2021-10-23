WILMINGTON — Assistant Superintendent Christine Elliott presented 2021 MCAS scores and findings alongside Wilmington’s scores from the past few years to the School Committee last Wednesday night. She explained they compared Wilmington’s results to previous years, excluding 2020, and other districts.
Grade three saw steady improvement in English Language Arts but a steady decline in Mathematics. Grade four saw stability in math and steady improvement in ELA. In grade five, there was stability in math and science and improvement in ELA. There were minimal to slight impacts from the pandemic noted in all elementary grade math scores.
At the middle school level, ELA scores stayed stable in 7th and 8th grade but saw steady decline in 6th grade. Math scores were steadily improving or at least staying stable. All of these saw impacts from the pandemic.
There were mostly stable scores in grade nine Physics and Biology scores and some growth in ELA for grade 10, with some impact from the pandemic.
In looking at other districts for comparison, Elliott was encouraged to consider districts with similar student demographics, personal income, and property value. Wilmington’s comparable districts were Easton, Hanover, Long Meadow, Marshfield, and Nashoba. In most comparisons, Wilmington’s scores stayed in the middle or on the lower end. However, she said that it would be advisable to look at these results long-term before making any assumptions.
She identified the areas of growth as ELA in grades 3, 4, 5, and 10 and math in grades 7, 8, and 10.
The plan for improvement, she assured the committee, was not reactionary to the MCAS results but made up of plans that were already underway.
At the elementary level, some initiatives included universal screenings for grades k-5 in both math and ELA, math intervention tutors for grades k-5, literacy professional development for staff, and new curriculum in science and math.
The middle school would also have literacy screening and updated math curriculum along with academic support and MCAS prep. The high school already has MCAS prep and academic support available.
The School Committee members shared some concerns and considerations from the results, starting with M. J. Byrnes.
“The gaps are a little larger than just the impact of the pandemic,” she said.
She also asked if there were any ways that the literacy professional development could be made available to new teachers before the next professional development day.
Elliot plugged the mentor program for teachers and an upcoming series of workshops in development with in-house experts. She said that these would be targeted to specific aspects of the curriculum or programming according to topics that staff want to learn.
Jay Samaha said he appreciated all of the good things that staff was already incorporating and moving toward.
“Those scores aren’t the barometer of whether the pandemic has impacted student learning,” he said.
David Ragsdale shared that there was regression across the board with MCAS scores this year leading to the scores being calculated in a different way. He supported the use of secondary interventions like MCAS prep and practice tests.
Melissa Plowman chimed in asking how parents could access tutor support for math at the k-5 level. She also expressed dissatisfaction with the difference in ease of access for academic support at the middle school, where students have to make appointments, versus the high school.
Elliott answered that there are staff identifying students who need tutor support through screening and assessments. Parents would be notified and have to sign a permission slip. She added that this kind of support would take place during independent practice time in class, perhaps pulling students into a separate setting for that part.
Jenn Bryson commented that she would like to see an overview of the district’s literacy data and interventions materials in the future.
Elliot mentioned that the results of the universal screenings might be shared at parent-teacher conferences at the elementary level. She assured the committee that teachers are using this data to inform their instruction and goals.
Bryson followed up with a question about individualizing interventions.
Elliott said that during interventions, staff would try to place students with similar needs in small groups and target instructions to the student’s needs. There would also be progress monitoring and meetings along the way.
Furthermore, she said that the universal literacy assessment can show the prior grade standards and trace back through the system to see pervious interventions recommended.
