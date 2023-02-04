WILMINGTON — Former Wilmington High School graduate Joseph Hartzell is once again putting his fundraising skills, hard work and determination to good use by participating in the 2023 THON fundraising event at Penn State University.
Over 700 students are expected to hit the dance floor on the weekend of Feb. 17 through 19 for this 46-hour dance marathon held at the Bryce Jordan Center on Penn State University’s campus.
Participants in this dance-a-thon face a grueling 46 hours of no-sitting and no-sleeping backed by the year-long effort of thousands of THON student fundraisers.
THON is the world’s largest student-run philanthropy program supporting the Four Diamonds at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital. The goal of this fundraiser is to find a cure for childhood cancers.
Hartzell is a junior at Penn State, studying psychology with a focus on business.
He became involved in the THON program through his fraternity, Phi Sigma Kappa.
Currently, THON has raised over $203 million, ensuring that no pediatric cancer patient family receives a bill for treatment. THON funds have also assisted cancer patients and their families while also helping to build a comprehensive care service for patients and fund childhood cancer research.
This year, Hartzell reached 87 percent of his targeted fundraising goal, and would appreciate any support from his hometown community to reach 100 percent of the Phi Sigma Kappa and Trilogy’s targeted goal to surpass last year’s total of $105,000.
To make a donation to Joseph Hartzell’s THON fundraising goal visit https://donate.thon.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.participant&participantID=68047&cmr=C207B72F4917&language=en .
For more information on all THON events, fundraising and the THON mission, visit www.thon.org.
