WILMINGTON — The School Committee considered school choice for 2023-2024 at their most recent meeting on Wednesday, April 12. Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand opened their discussion by explaining that this is an annual vote that school committees across the commonwealth must take up.
He reminded the community that participation in the school choice program would allow non-resident students to choose to attend the schools within that district. Once a non-resident student enters the district, they man remain there through graduation.
He shared that participation varies widely throughout the state, suggesting that most towns and cities don’t participate.
“Historically our district has not voted to participate,” he said.
Instead, only Wilmington residents have been able to attend Wilmington schools this year and in the past.
He then spoke to consideration for the decline of enrollment in Wilmington, particularly in 8th grade and above, which may lead the committee or residents to be open to school choice. However, he suggested that the current state of the Wildwood MSBA process leaves possible grade realignment up in the air.
Instead, he agreed that they would have a much better idea of possible grade realignments at this time next year. While he did say there is room in the middle and high school for students from other towns, he proposed they vote not to participate in the school choice program this year.
Brand also brought up a promise written in the Wilmington Teacher’s Union contract that the district would explore the possibility of allowing children of staff members who are not Wilmington residents to attend Wilmington schools. This work has not yet started but also was a factor he wanted the committee to consider.
M. J. Byrnes said that the time to allow school choice in Wilmington is fast approaching. However, she agreed that it didn’t make sense to participate this year. She suggested there is risk in potentially adding to the number of students requiring social-emotional learning and mental health support which is already burdening the Department of Student Support Services.
She said that perhaps next year they could look at the state of student needs and the impact this would have on the student body.
Brand mentioned the receiving district gets $5,000 for each school choice student who joins.
Jay Samaha commented that he would like to know the impact of opening school choice only for grades 9-12 in Wilmington. He said he’d like to view examples of how school choice impacts other participating districts like Burlington.
Stephen Turner agreed with the idea of talking to the School Committee in Burlington to learn about the program and its impact. He also shared the sentiment of opening only 9-12 for school choice but not below 8th grade. He proposed that class sizes falling below contractually obligated numbers could be a reason to accept new students and help the district retain high school staff.
He reiterated that he’d need to be able to get a picture of what it would look like.
Byrnes also suggested that districts like Burlington, Reading and Newburyport may be able to support school choice due to their budget and economic revenue.
Chair Dr. Jenn Bryson said she is a big supporter of school choice. With the sentiments expressed, she proposed they start exploring what participation may look like at the end of this year in order to properly consider it for next year.
“There could be so many benefits to voting yes,” she continued.
Byrnes also advised they reach out to the Massachusetts Association of School Committees for more information on school choice.
Melissa Plowman asked that they explore the burden this may place on administration. She suggested they be mindful of what they’re asking the leadership team to do when they have so many competing priorities.
A motion not to participate in school choice for 2023-2024 was made and approved unanimously by all members present.
