WILMINGTON — The doors of the Wilmington Memorial Library remain closed as we continue into the fourth month that COVID-19 has caused the country to shut down. Even as things begin to open up again, library officials do not believe that resuming business would be safe for the general public, as books are shared and passed through the hands and homes of hundreds of citizens each month.
But that does not mean that the gift of literature ends for the Wilmington Memorial Library.
Instead, they’ve moved virtual.
Patrons are able to browse the library’s selection of e-books, audiobooks, and films, that they can borrow access to as they please. Patrons are also able to use their library card to gain access to Arts and Crafts tutorials taught by artists on the CreativeBug program.
Those wishing to rent these online items simply are asked to go onto the library online catalog, and follow the instructions to make an account using their library information.
Looking on their website, https://wilmlibrary.org, or by signing up for their virtual newsletter, one can find dozens of events scheduled for online services, such as Zoom.
Examples of these include a Preschool Storytime, baby and toddler storybook readings, Digital Escape Rooms set to different themes, an Online Lego Club, a Pride Month “Quaranteen” Read.
On June 6, Ice Queen Cosplay Princess Parties is bringing Tinker Bell, Captain Hook, Wendy, and Peter Pan for a reading of “Peter Pan.”
Daily, the library will host Zoom Kidz Bop dance breaks.
Adult Programs include seminars and interactive How-To’s. Recent examples include an Introduction to Windows 10, Seven Steps to Managing Your Memory, a History of Friendly’s Ice Cream, a How to Lesson on Baking Sourdough, and Edible Landscaping with Liz Barbour.
This event is described as “Chef and Gardener Liz Barbour will take you on a slide show presentation tour of her cottage-sized edible gardens and demonstrate two delicious recipes featuring edible flowers.”
The Wilmington Public Library still sends out book and film recommendations, which is much appreciated in a community where everyone is stuck at home.
On Monday, June 1, the library began accepting returns on books that were checked out before the shutdown.
Those with last names beginning with A-M were able to begin dropping off their books and movies on June 1, and those with last names beginning with the letters N-Z are able to begin dropping off books on June 8.
The library is requiring that all those returning books must utilize the return box outside the library, as to avoid any physical contact between staff and patrons, and ensure safety for all, as the country continues its battle to get to the new normal.
