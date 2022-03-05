WILMINGTON — The Board of Selectmen considered sending a letter of their sentiments and dissatisfaction to the MBTA as part of their efforts to improve the safety at Wilmington railroad crossings during their meeting on Monday night.
Town Manager Jeff Hull shared that the town has had regular contact with its legislative delegation over this issue. An idea that came up was the prospect of sending a letter to the MBTA’s General Manager and copying the state delegation and the governor.
“I don’t get the sense that the level of attention this merits is being provided,” he said.
He went on to say that it’s disconcerting that there is still a question among residents and drivers about whether you can cross Wilmington’s railroads safely.
After the motion was made to send the letter as suggested, discussion ensued. Selectman Gary DePalma maintained that the town’s state delegation — Senator Bruce Tarr and Representative Dave Robertson — are working feverishly and very much involved with this issue. One thing he said they were doing was setting up a meeting with the MBTA to discuss necessary technological updates.
Instead of moving forward right away, DePalma proposed meeting with them to see how they felt about sending this letter instead of potentially aggravating the situation.
Hull then clarified that he meant that there was a lack of responsiveness only on the part of the MBTA and not the town’s representatives.
Chair Lilia Maselli added that she already discussed the board sending the letter with Robertson, who shared his thoughts and feedback.
Greg Bendel said he also appreciated the work of the delegation and had no qualms with sending a letter to the MBTA. What worried him even more was that the tragedy in town, which the MBTA claimed was caused by human error but still under investigation, was not a unique situation. He referenced two recent crashes in Waltham and Littleton where trains had collided with vehicles. On top of that, there was documented evidence in town of different mechanical issues with the railroad crossings.
Bendel then plugged the email address that residents are invited to use in documenting incidents that they witnessed or been involved with: wilmtracks@wilmingtonma.gov. He reminded folks to reach out to the police if there is imminent danger involved.
Kevin Caira agreed that as leaders of the town, the board has an obligation to respond to these ongoing concerns. He didn’t see the letter as having any reflection on the actions or involvement of the state delegation to get a response from the MBTA.
Maselli explained that the letter would be written to the MBTA but copied to the state delegation and the governor.
Hull went on to say that he hadn’t received any pushback from the state delegation and it wouldn’t be an effort to circumvent them.
“We’re working well together and we should continue to do so,” he said.
DePalma commented that he wanted to see a resolution and felt that the responsibility of the tragedy fell solely on the MBTA. He regretted the fact that the General Manager of the MBTA, Steven Poftak, declined to come to their meeting that night despite being put on the agenda. Maselli mentioned that in fact the MBTA hadn’t cancelled; it was an invitation the board had extended to the MBTA and put on the agenda in case they could make it. It was only earlier that same day that the MBTA said they couldn’t attend.
The board then voted and approved sending the letter, and Hull confirmed the recipients.
