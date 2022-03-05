Town Crier

WILMINGTON — The Board of Selectmen considered sending a letter of their sentiments and dissatisfaction to the MBTA as part of their efforts to improve the safety at Wil­mington railroad crossings during their meeting on Monday night.

Town Manager Jeff Hull shared that the town has had regular contact with its legislative delegation over this issue. An idea that came up was the prospect of sending a letter to the MBTA’s Gener­al Manager and copying the state delegation and the governor.

“I don’t get the sense that the level of attention this merits is being provided,” he said.

He went on to say that it’s disconcerting that there is still a question among residents and drivers about whether you can cross Wilming­ton’s railroads safely.

After the motion was made to send the letter as suggested, discussion en­sued. Selectman Gary DePalma maintained that the town’s state delegation — Senator Bruce Tarr and Representative Dave Robertson — are working feverishly and very much involved with this issue. One thing he said they were doing was setting up a meeting with the MBTA to discuss necessary technological up­dates.

Instead of moving forward right away, DePal­ma proposed meeting with them to see how they felt about sending this letter instead of po­tentially aggravating the situation.

Hull then clarified that he meant that there was a lack of responsiveness only on the part of the MBTA and not the town’s representatives.

Chair Lilia Maselli ad­ded that she already discussed the board sending the letter with Rob­ertson, who shared his thoughts and feedback.

Greg Bendel said he al­so appreciated the work of the delegation and had no qualms with send­ing a letter to the MBTA. What worried him even more was that the tra­gedy in town, which the MBTA claimed was cau­s­ed by human error but still under investigation, was not a unique situation. He referenced two recent crashes in Wal­tham and Littleton where trains had collided with vehicles. On top of that, there was documented evidence in town of different mechanical issues with the railroad crossings.

Bendel then plugged the email address that re­sidents are invited to use in documenting incidents that they witnes­sed or been involved with: wilmtracks@wilmingtonma.gov. He re­mind­­ed folks to reach out to the police if there is im­minent danger involved.

Kevin Caira agreed that as leaders of the town, the board has an obligation to respond to these ongoing concerns. He didn’t see the letter as having any reflection on the actions or involve­ment of the state delegation to get a response from the MBTA.

Maselli explained that the letter would be written to the MBTA but copied to the state delegation and the governor.

Hull went on to say that he hadn’t received any pushback from the state delegation and it wouldn’t be an effort to circumvent them.

“We’re working well together and we should continue to do so,” he said.

DePalma commented that he wanted to see a resolution and felt that the responsibility of the tragedy fell solely on the MBTA. He regretted the fact that the General Manager of the MBTA, Steven Poftak, declined to come to their meeting that night despite being put on the agenda. Ma­sel­li mentioned that in fact the MBTA hadn’t cancelled; it was an in­vitation the board had extended to the MBTA and put on the agenda in case they could make it. It was only earlier that same day that the MBTA said they couldn’t at­tend.

The board then voted and approved sending the letter, and Hull confirmed the recipients.

