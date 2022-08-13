If you were to look for Dr. Brown in Wilmington 200 years ago, you’d have been asked, were you looking for Jabez or Silas? The two doctors Brown do not appear to have been related but they were neighbors for 12 years.
Dr. Jabez Brown settled on “Hardscrabble,” the early name for High Street about 1770. He appears to have been the only doctor in Wilmington during the Revolutionary War.
A generation later, in 1818, Dr. Silas Brown bought the Harnden Tavern. The two doctors lived a half-mile apart until the death of Dr. Jabez in 1830.
Jabez Brown was born in Salisbury in 1749. He married Anna Ball of Tewksbury. Her grandfather, a doctor, had been an early settler in Chelmsford.
Jabez and Anna Brown had four children. Their first-born, John Ball Brown, died at age seven. There were two girls, and then a second son, born in 1884, who also bore the name John Ball Brown, named for his grandfather.
John Ball Brown carried on the medical tradition of his father. He attended Brown University and apprenticed under two doctors in Salem. He initially set up practice in 1809 in Dorchester. Three years later, he moved to Boston and became associated with the the Massachusetts General Hospital.
Dr. Brown married Rebecca Warren, a descendant of Dr. Joseph Warren, who was killed in the Battle of Bunker Hill. Dr. J.B. Brown would continue his practice for a half-century until his death in 1862. In 1837, he became interested in orthopedic surgery after their two sons both developed spinal problems.
Their son, Dr. Buckminster Brown (1819-1891), also became a doctor and was the first to specialize exclusively in orthopedic surgery in Boston.
Dr. Jabez and Anna Brown’s daughter Nancy married Rev. Freegrace Reynolds, minister of the Wilmington Congregational Church. Their son also became a doctor.
Silas Brown was the son of Col. Jonathan Brown of Tewksbury. Born in 1779, he attended Philips Andover Academy and then apprenticed under Dr. Thomas Kittredge in Andover. Dr. Kittredge was a son of Dr. Benjamin Kittredge of Tewksbury, whose eight sons all became doctors.
Dr. Silas Brown first established a practice in Kittery, later moving to Methuen. He married Abigail Huse, granddaughter of Dr. Stephen Huse. In 1818, he bought the Harnden Tavern and moved to Wilmington. Their family would own the tavern for 125 years.
Dr. Brown took a deep interest in the well-being of his patients. In one case, a woman was accused of “misconduct.” One of the church deacons scheduled a “church mauling,” to publicly air the accusations. Regardless of truth, the woman would have been ruined. Dr. Brown threatened that if that were to proceed, he would tell all the secrets he had heard in decades of medical practice.
The mauling was cancelled.
As the question of slavery gripped the nation in the mid-1800s, Dr. Silas Brown made his home a stop on the Underground Railway. There is no documentation of this. Records were not kept, as transporting, aiding or housing escaping slaves was illegal. Some stories of escaping slaves are included in “Tales of the Harnden Tavern” by Alice Dillaway, a Brown family descendant. The book is on the Wilmington library website.
His son Jonathan attended Harvard Medical School and became a doctor. He first set up practice in Lawrence, but moved to Tewksbury to help his father with his widespread medical practice.
When the Tewksbury Almshouse opened in 1854, Dr. Jonathan Brown was the first superintendent. In 1862, he volunteered for medical service in the Union Army. After a year of service, he was sent home, sick with malaria, then tuberculosis. He died in 1867 at age 46.
Dr. Silas Brown, known as “the iron man up Nod way,” died on Sept. 15, 1864. His daughter Abigail wrote in a letter, never mailed, that he said he loved his neighbors better than himself.
