WILMINGTON — Dur­ing their meeting last Wed­nesday night, the Wil­ming­ton School Commit­tee received a presentation from SEPAC, the Su­perintendent’s Report, and resolutions for this year’s Massachusetts Associa­tion of School Committees convention.

The Special Education Pa­rent Advisory Council, or SEPAC, provided an overview of their purpose and plans. SEPAC representative Alison Cizowski opened by mentioning that they meet monthly and discuss happenings from the Special Education De­partment, School Commit­tee items relevant to special education, and any pa­­rent issues. They also serve as a support group for other parents with similar experiences.

Representative Carolyn Blair explained that the group invites initiatives such as education about the new IEP process, news from the Special Educa­tion Coordinator, and guest speakers on topics of in­terests. Some of their up­coming workshops and education will cover topics like basic rights and dys­lexia services.

Cizowski invited parents to reach out via email or Facebook for more information or to get involved. Their next meeting scheduled Nov. 3 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom will introduce key members of the district’s Special Education Depart­ment.

The committee thanked the SEPAC members for the work that they do and the opportunities they provide to parents and families.

The Superintendent’s Re­port that night featured updates on school council improvement plans, superintendent goals, and the budget calendar for fiscal year 2024. Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand skipped over the strategic plan up­dates.

Six elementary school principals invited questions on the school council improvement plans, all of which Brand said he had approved.

Committee member Mel­issa Plowman asked how often they would incorporate the Panorama data. The response received said that the teachers often use the data for their own goals and include lessons into their classrooms. Mul­tiple principals said they appreciated having the data to use and knowing which students to target.

Stephen Turner wonder­ed how the engagement has been with families and parents during the start of school. One example shared of increased parent involvement was that of early education classroom teachers inviting families in for volunteer work.

Chair Dr. Jenn Bryson asked how the collaboration happened across schools. They responded to say that they met as a district leadership team and narrowed down areas of focus as they sought individual school staff feedback.

Brand also gave a shout­out here to the next Wild­cat Corner being filmed which would talk about the MARC anti-bullying curriculum.

Regarding the superintendent goals for 2022-2024, Brand included the guidelines from the Department of Education and his four suggested goals which would encompass a culture and climate assessment in all schools; strategic planning; unpacking the equity audit; and improving school community com­munication.

Jay Samaha noted that the goals all seemed to be forward-looking. Melissa Plowman suggested adding a goal to incorporate track­ing the implementation of the recommendations from the middle school program review.

Brand’s final update re­garded the fiscal year 2024 budget calendar, which he said was well underway in planning. Bryson asked if the committee could meet with the Finance Commit­tee ahead of their usual March budget meeting.

In public comment, the first resident shared a story about the crucial role that Sylvia Mendez played in the Brown v. Board of Education case as an ex­ample of important stories from history that should be taught, in an effort to help students identifying as His­panic and Latino be supported.

The second commenter mentioned that while ALICE training had been implemented in schools, he noticed that a lot of doorknobs at the Shaw­sheen Street School don’t have locks but do have connecting doors to the classroom next door, which isn’t ideal in a lockdown situation.

One commenter, on be­half of those protesting for a fair wage for the town’s educational assistants, shared the opinion that they felt disrespected having to wait two hours into the meeting to comment.

The last resident expres­sed frustration as an educational assistant at the Wildwood School around not knowing how the school will pan out along with not being paid enough.

M.J. Byrnes was nominated and confirmed to be Wilmington’s representative at the annual MASC convention. The committee agreed to approve resolutions on sanctuary laws for trans students and schools fund, but held the rest for comment, taking no action on two of them.

They proposed an am­end­ment for the resolution on receivership that it be changed to no more than five years, and voted in fa­vor of the resolution about the membership on the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Subcommittee reports included updates on up­coming WEF fundraisers: the WEF Walk and Cards for a Cause.

Samaha mentioned the recent Equity Subcommit­tee meeting where they began taking apart the data from the Equity Audit, and David Rags­dale said the Policy Sub­committee had discussed the transportation policy in their recent meeting.

Their next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 9 at 7 p.m.

