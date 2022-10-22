WILMINGTON — During their meeting last Wednesday night, the Wilmington School Committee received a presentation from SEPAC, the Superintendent’s Report, and resolutions for this year’s Massachusetts Association of School Committees convention.
The Special Education Parent Advisory Council, or SEPAC, provided an overview of their purpose and plans. SEPAC representative Alison Cizowski opened by mentioning that they meet monthly and discuss happenings from the Special Education Department, School Committee items relevant to special education, and any parent issues. They also serve as a support group for other parents with similar experiences.
Representative Carolyn Blair explained that the group invites initiatives such as education about the new IEP process, news from the Special Education Coordinator, and guest speakers on topics of interests. Some of their upcoming workshops and education will cover topics like basic rights and dyslexia services.
Cizowski invited parents to reach out via email or Facebook for more information or to get involved. Their next meeting scheduled Nov. 3 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom will introduce key members of the district’s Special Education Department.
The committee thanked the SEPAC members for the work that they do and the opportunities they provide to parents and families.
The Superintendent’s Report that night featured updates on school council improvement plans, superintendent goals, and the budget calendar for fiscal year 2024. Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand skipped over the strategic plan updates.
Six elementary school principals invited questions on the school council improvement plans, all of which Brand said he had approved.
Committee member Melissa Plowman asked how often they would incorporate the Panorama data. The response received said that the teachers often use the data for their own goals and include lessons into their classrooms. Multiple principals said they appreciated having the data to use and knowing which students to target.
Stephen Turner wondered how the engagement has been with families and parents during the start of school. One example shared of increased parent involvement was that of early education classroom teachers inviting families in for volunteer work.
Chair Dr. Jenn Bryson asked how the collaboration happened across schools. They responded to say that they met as a district leadership team and narrowed down areas of focus as they sought individual school staff feedback.
Brand also gave a shoutout here to the next Wildcat Corner being filmed which would talk about the MARC anti-bullying curriculum.
Regarding the superintendent goals for 2022-2024, Brand included the guidelines from the Department of Education and his four suggested goals which would encompass a culture and climate assessment in all schools; strategic planning; unpacking the equity audit; and improving school community communication.
Jay Samaha noted that the goals all seemed to be forward-looking. Melissa Plowman suggested adding a goal to incorporate tracking the implementation of the recommendations from the middle school program review.
Brand’s final update regarded the fiscal year 2024 budget calendar, which he said was well underway in planning. Bryson asked if the committee could meet with the Finance Committee ahead of their usual March budget meeting.
In public comment, the first resident shared a story about the crucial role that Sylvia Mendez played in the Brown v. Board of Education case as an example of important stories from history that should be taught, in an effort to help students identifying as Hispanic and Latino be supported.
The second commenter mentioned that while ALICE training had been implemented in schools, he noticed that a lot of doorknobs at the Shawsheen Street School don’t have locks but do have connecting doors to the classroom next door, which isn’t ideal in a lockdown situation.
One commenter, on behalf of those protesting for a fair wage for the town’s educational assistants, shared the opinion that they felt disrespected having to wait two hours into the meeting to comment.
The last resident expressed frustration as an educational assistant at the Wildwood School around not knowing how the school will pan out along with not being paid enough.
M.J. Byrnes was nominated and confirmed to be Wilmington’s representative at the annual MASC convention. The committee agreed to approve resolutions on sanctuary laws for trans students and schools fund, but held the rest for comment, taking no action on two of them.
They proposed an amendment for the resolution on receivership that it be changed to no more than five years, and voted in favor of the resolution about the membership on the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Subcommittee reports included updates on upcoming WEF fundraisers: the WEF Walk and Cards for a Cause.
Samaha mentioned the recent Equity Subcommittee meeting where they began taking apart the data from the Equity Audit, and David Ragsdale said the Policy Subcommittee had discussed the transportation policy in their recent meeting.
Their next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 9 at 7 p.m.
