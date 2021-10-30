WILMINGTON — According to DPW Director Mike Woods and Business and Utility Manager Joseph Lobao, Wilmington’s water scored exceeding amounts of Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) per the Mass DEP standard earlier this month. The tier 2 notice necessitated reporting the contaminant levels to the Board of Selectmen on Monday night.
The pair brought background on the wide reach of PFAS. Lobao mentioned that 76 other communities in the commonwealth are dealing with similar levels. PFAS, he said, are forever chemicals that come from things like nonstick coating and firefighter foam. Woods referenced a scientific study that showed PFAS in 98 people of people in the United States.
While the town has measured its PFAS level in the water for years, it was only in April that they began measuring up to the trillions, so levels that would have been 0 in 2020 are being flagged in 2021.
Another issue comes from a discrepancy between the recommended levels for concern from Mass DEP, who set their standard to 20 parts per trillion (ppt), but the EPA’s health advisory triggers only at 70 particles per trillion.
The only requirement from the Mass DEP tier 2 notice was to educate the public within 30 days. With the PFAS level over 20, the DEP also advises those who fall into their “sensitive” group should not consume the water.
After the test on Oct. 6 came back at 20.6, the water department quickly turned off service on one well to decrease the load in the carbon filters. They then took a follow-up sample on Oct. 21 which measured 16.5.
Lobao also mentioned that they were already planning on replacing the carbon filters and would be doing so beginning the next day. He later clarified that this involved moving up the schedule for replacement and shifting funds already allocated.
Lobao promised the information presented that night would be shared on a PFAS information page on the town website.
Chairman Lilia Maselli wondered how long the contaminant level was at 20.6. They answered that they measured for PFAS monthly, so at most it lasted for five weeks.
Gary DePalma asked if the well that was shut down after the first result would be turned back online. Woods answered that the well would be back online once the carbon bed was replaced. He gave a timeline for the replacement to be about a week.
With the replacement, he expected the next test to come back between 5 and 10 ppt. To a question from Greg Bendel, Lobao reported the usual average to be around 15.
Judy O’Connell asked the DPW representatives to consider what made Wilmington’s levels so high. Woods suggested industrial use. O’Connell also asked how much each test cost and how long they would take. The answer that Lobao gave included up to three weeks for a test — but there was a rush option — and $350 per sample.
She followed up with a question about how the DPW worked with the Board of Health considering the list of folks who shouldn’t be drinking the contaminated water. Woods shared that Health Director Shelly Newhouse was aware of the issue. He clarified that the issue isn’t a violation or a concern from the DEP until the pattern consists for three months.
Bendel then wondered if there was cause for testing more frequently. Woods replied that this very slight uptick, in his opinion, was not worth the expense of increased frequency of testing. He said he was fully confident that in the next testing period, the levels would be lower than usual thanks to their mitigation efforts.
Kevin Caira commented that he would have liked to see notification sooner.
“If these individuals are not supposed to consume this water, I think they have a right to know.”
However, Woods responded that he felt comfortable with the way the department had handled the situation — taking one well offline, re-testing, moving forward with the carbon bed replacement, and reporting the most recent test results that night.
Town Manager Jeff Hull pointed out the DEP language specifies that the degree of risk depends upon the level of chemicals and the duration of exposure.
“We’re obviously concerned about anyone in the population regardless of their health status,” he said.
He added that the intention was not to falsely alarm people but to comply with the notification requirement.
Caira went on to say that there is no reason to assume there isn’t a health hazard.
The board asked Woods to send in monthly testing results for the next few months for monitoring. At that point, they welcomed comments from the audience.
The residents who spoke suggested that the board try to figure out where the chemicals were coming from to mitigate the source instead of just the carbon beds. They referenced other studies about the presence of PFAS.
Suzanne Sullivan shared concern for the invasiveness of PFAS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.