WILMINGTON — The School Committee approved a new face covering policy for all district public schools at their meeting last Wednesday night. The policy subcommittee met the previous night to draft the policy, which read that wearing a mask or other face covering would be optional for students and staff as of Feb. 28, with a few exceptions.
The exceptions listed were that a student or staff member returning from quarantine would need to wear a mask until day 10; students who are symptomatic or who have tested positive have to wear a mask while waiting in the nursing office; and all students and staff have to wear a mask on school buses.
School Committee member Jay Samaha shared concerned for how symptomatic students would be identified. Nursing Director Rebecca Brown explained that they wanted to differentiate between students going to the nurse for something like ice and students who have COVID symptoms. These would be students participating in the symptomatic testing with the nursing office.
Brown also reminded the committee that their protocol for a symptomatic student in school involves calling a parent before they test the student and asking for consent if they don’t have it already. Those who test positive will need to go home; those who test negative can stay in school.
However, they may still want students who test negative at that time to wear a mask when they go back to class, since the antigen test may result in a negative until the point of viral critical load.
Chair Dr. Jenn Bryson asked pediatrician Dr. Mark Curdo, who joined via phone, to confirm his support of this updated policy as written. Curdo responded to say that the metrics in Massachusetts show 1,300-1,400 cases per day, and he’s expecting those numbers to go down ever further in the coming weeks.
Melissa Plowman then discussed her concern about the definition of symptomatic in case of students who have asthma or just a cough but not COVID.
“Kids who test positive in school and are waiting for a caregiver to pick them up — that seems reasonable [to ask them to wear masks],” she said.
Bryson also asked Curdo to address Plowman’s comment.
Curdo answered that they want to be safe and still test symptomatic students the same way that they would have a month ago.
“I assume that if a kid has cold symptoms it could be COVID,” he said.
M. J. Byrnes asked Curdo when cold and flu season ends. He said it usually goes until late March. Byrnes specified that her concern with the policy is that in her opinion, they’re not ensuring a safe, healthy, and equitable environment for high-risk students. She also suggested the policy include some kind of metric or measurable criteria before they make masks optional.
Bryson explained that the policy subcommittee operated with the understanding that they could revise the policy if and when it’s necessary.
Byrnes maintained that it seemed too soon to repeal the mask mandate and would feel more comfortable with a longer timeline.
Curdo clarified that he felt comfortable with Feb. 28 with the numbers going down about 50 percent per week. Even with students traveling over the break, he said that so many kids just had COVID that they’re safe from catching it again for some time.
Regarding students who are too young to get vaccinated, Rebecca Brown shared that the vaccination rate at the town’s kindergartens is 34 percent for those five and up. Curdo added that the vaccine isn’t really preventing COVID, just allowing milder COVID.
“In terms of transmission, it doesn’t make a big difference,” he continued.
Bryson asked concerned families and residents to consider the position that the School Committee is in with this decision. She said that raising the expertise of the town’s health officials is the best things that they could do for the town and its schools.
Samaha seconded the importance of relying on experts.
Plowman countered Byrnes’ concern about a healthy environment with the argument that some students are put at a disadvantage with masks, for example hearing-impaired students. She also said she didn’t think it would be fair or consistent if the committee suddenly went against DESE guidance on this issue.
Jesse Fennelly commented that he took comfort in the fact that they could revisit the policy should the positivity rate change dramatically. He said he respected the right of those on both sides to choose whether to wear a mask.
David Ragsdale said he couldn’t see the mask mandate being justified at this point in time.
“Children are at a very low risk of a serious COVID outcome,” he said.
He discussed how the youngest children, who can’t be vaccinated yet, are at the least risk while paying the biggest price in terms of their development and education.
At that time, he made a motion to amend the policy to specify that masks would need to be worn on buses only as long as the bus mask mandate remains in effect.
In their vote on the policy overall, Byrnes abstained, so the vote passed 5-0-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.