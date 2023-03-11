When William H. Haley first bought the old Stanley farm on Andover Street in 1881, he paid $400 for 30 acres. In the ensuing decade, he added nine more parcels. When the Knollwood Stock Farm was advertised for sale in 1913, one ad said there was 150 acres; another said 175. The advertisements claimed the farm to be one of the most productive in eastern Massachusetts.
The old Stanley farmhouse burned in 1892. Haley subsequently built a handsome Victorian house, known for most of the 20th Century as the Knollwood Farm.
A short time after he came to Wilmington, Haley married Lucy Harris, a rich widow from Marblehead who had a daughter and two sons. The Haleys and the Harrises changed the face of North Wilmington. In the words of Paul Emmons (1886-1959) they proceeded to “paint the town red.”
Haley was born in Cambridge and was in the hardware business in Boston. Two of his brothers also moved to Wilmington. Edwin’s place was at the northern end of Middlesex Avenue. He moved the old house to near Mystic Avenue and built the house that became Coombs’. Charles Haley bought a house on High St. In the 1893 town report, Edwin was listed as a selectman and Charles as police chief.
Lucy’s first husband, a wealthy shoe manufacturer, had died in 1880, leaving a sizable estate to his widow and children. Emmons later wrote that one of the sons went around with a checkbook sticking out of his sport shirt pocket.
Will Harris, bought the 53-acre James Pearson farm on Andover Street in 1889. It is still open land today, but is in a design phase by a large development firm.
Rev. Daniel Noyes wrote in 1880: “The eastern part, at least, of the house now occupied by Mrs. James Pearson, dates back to the beginning of the town. The frame was covered with inch-and-a-half plank, and filled in with brick. The form of the house as a whole, however, has been greatly altered. Probably the original dwelling was much smaller than the present. Many of the earlier houses were not plastered within, for lack of lime, and the planks and bricks were for protection against both the weather and the Indians.”
When widow Ellen Pearson was about to sell the farm to Harris, it was discovered that Phillips Andover Academy had a mortgage on the property, the Jabez Pearson farm, dating from 1825. Though it had been paid off, the release had never been entered. A one dollar transaction in 1889 cleared the title for the sale to Harris. He paid $2,000.
Will Harris went in for horses. Emmons wrote that he once saw cowboys driving a herd of mustangs to the Harris farm. Four years later, he sold the farm to his mother, Mrs. Lucy Haley for $8,000. Though it was adjacent to her husband’s land, she did not incorporate it into the farm.
In November 1895, she sold it to William Poole. The property was sold again and again. In 1909, it was sold to Stevens, who kept it for a decade.
Emmons wrote that the Harris boys both had pretty wives, but that they were considerably outshone by their sister-in-law, Annie Pedriaux, a beautiful, smartly-attired brunette who was reputed to be a very close friend of Eben D. Jordan. Her coachman, McTighe, boasted that Eben D., owner of the Jordan Marsh store in Boston, paid him his wages.
“She drove a snappy rig consisting of a high-wheeled, shiny dogcart drawn by a high-stepping tandem, the wheel horse jet black and the leader a striking dapple grey,” wrote Emmons.
A dogcart was designed for a hunt, probably having two wheels and a box behind the seat for the dogs. The two-horse team drove in-line, not side-by-side.
Annie would drive the rig to the train station, where the cart would stand out among the other wagons at the platform.
Herbert “Bert” Harris bought the Dr. Jabez Brown property on High Street and proceeded to spend considerable money on it. The property had belonged to Henry Blanchard, then to Cyrus and Sarah D.J. Carter.
The Arthur T. Bond collection in the library has a photograph of an elaborate italianate house labeled the Dr. Jabez Brown house. While Dr. Brown lived on the site, the picture clearly is not the old house of the doctor, who died in 1830. Whether it was replaced or radically altered is not known. The Bond photo evidently shows it after Harris had added some finishing touches.
Bert also bought some adjacent properties between High Street and Lubbers Brook. With a total investment of $6,000, he then sold the properties to his mother for $10,000.
William Haley took a mortgage on the Knollwood farm in 1908. Four years later, it was foreclosed and was sold to a Boston hotelier. It was eventually purchased by Thomas Daly, a dairy farmer. He ran Knollwood Farm Dairy for about 40 years until his death in 1958. Lester Smith, Jr. and Maynard “Red” Eaton worked for him and Eaton later owned the business. The land was sold off separately. Eaton and his mother ran a boarding house at the farm and it was jokingly referred to as the Knollwood Hilton.
Two barns on the property were torched by an arsonist in the mid-1960s. The house remained standing for many years but was demolished several years ago. The site is now a truck parking area. New England Coffee has a warehouse nearby.
