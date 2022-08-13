ANDOVER — On July 26, 2022, Ironstone Farm, located at 450 Lowell St. in Andover, celebrated their many volunteers at the Ironstone Farm 12th annual Volunteer Appreciation Day event.
Volunteers are an intricate part of the Challenge Unlimited Program at Ironstone Farm, as the program requires a commitment of 200 plus volunteers a week to make the program a success.
The Challenge Unlimited Program improves the lives of people with physical, emotional and cognitive disabilities through therapeutic horseback riding and equine-assisted programs.
Ironstone Farm serves a diverse population of children and adults including early intervention clients, veterans and first responders suffering from PTSD, cancer patients, substance use disorder, and mental health issues.
Programs for these clients require a minimum of one to three volunteers per client to successfully execute the different activities within the program.
Wilmington resident Wendy Morrissette, who was born in England, was among one of the many volunteers celebrated at this event.
Morrissette began her volunteer career at the farm in order to keep herself busy after retiring from the workforce.
Volunteering since 1999, Morrissette has accumulated 4,570 hours of volunteer time, gaining recognition for her hard work by President Barack Obama by receiving the Presidential Call to Service Award.
With over 20 years of volunteer service under her belt, Morrissette continues with her pledge to volunteer at the farm helping with such duties as horse preparation for lessons, side walking with riders, and feeding and caring for the horses.
Morrisette has also taken on the role of event photographer for the farm.
In fact, Morrisette is so dedicated to her volunteer work, she volunteered to photograph the many activities of the Volunteer Appreciation Day instead of participating in them.
Morrisette said of her volunteer work at the farm, “It kept me alive, and I don’t know what I would have done without it.”
Activities for Volunteer Appreciation Day started with a drill team show performed by graduating seniors and employees in honor of the valued volunteers.
The rest of the day was filled with fun activities for volunteers and their families to enjoy, which included pony rides, farm bingo, and roping lessons.
The highlight activity of the day was the annual staff vs. volunteer tug of war event, which was won by the volunteers.
Recently, Morrisette celebrated her 80th birthday and has no plans to stop being a part of the Ironstone Farm volunteer community, fondly stating, “It’s been the perfect place.”
For more information about volunteer opportunities at Ironstone Farm, visit www.ironstone.org.
