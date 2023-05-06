WILMINGTON — Residents at Town Meeting this past Saturday approved spending for town capital equipment requested in more than 10 articles.
Article 6 proposed the purchase of nine town vehicles through six votes. The first motion asked for $250,000 to be raised and appropriated to purchase and equip four replacement police vehicles.
One resident asked why the amount being asked for isn’t listed in the warrant and how the town plans for vehicle equipment replacement. Town Moderator Jonathan Eaton explained the purpose of the article is to let residents know about the action, but the dollar amount is often not known until after the warrant is finalized.
He suggested residents watch the Finance Committee hearings ahead of Town Meeting to hear about the cost or view the capital improvement plan on the town website.
Town Manager Jeff Hull added that the town creates a five-year capital plan for all capital projects. In the fall of 2022, they reviewed the current plan and made modifications to be incorporated into the budget this year. He said that police frontline vehicles typically run a lot of idle time and high mileage from traffic monitoring or responding to emergencies. However, they spread out replacements as far as they can.
The same resident implied there seems to be little scrutiny about spending for police and fire but more scrutiny around school department spending.
The money for the four police cruisers was approved.
Residents then approved the replacement of a fire prevention vehicle at the cost of $67,000.
With the next vehicle, a heavy duty three-quarter ton pickup truck with plow, John Toth asked if this was a replacement or a new truck. Hull answered this would replace a 2010 Ford F250 due to safety issues identified through annual review.
“Sometimes the cost of repair outweighs the value of keeping it,” he explained.
Toth noted that it would be more informative if the warrant article identified whether it was a replacement.
Residents also asked about the age and replacement information regarding a requested $300,000 for a heavy-duty dump truck with plow and dump body. Hull shared that this would replace a 2006 six-wheel dump truck. He also said this would be different, more versatile vehicle.
DPW Director Jamie Magaldi provided that the current dump truck’s parts are obsolete and can’t be replaced. He said not replacing this truck would have an impact on the streets during the winter. He also answered a question by providing that they have 40 plowing vehicles and six or seven salting vehicles. The appropriation for this truck was approved.
Residents approved the spending of $142,000 for a heavy duty winged field mower. Hull noted that this would replace a 2014 mower that’s used to mow all of the town’s fields. The article asking for $76,000 to replace a handicap accessible wheelchair minivan from 2015 was also approved.
The spending of $180,000 to replace three cardiac monitors for the fire department was approved relative to article 14. $54,000 was approved to finish the three-year cycle of replacing the Voice Over Internet Protocol phone systems at all municipal buildings. Four mobile computers and antennas will be purchased and mounted in police vehicles and cruisers using money requested in article 16.
Several requests were approved for the highway division including $36,000 to purchase a stainless steel salter and $25,000 for a laser grader attachment. Residents also approved a request for $19,250 for a leaf box attachment for the parks and grounds division.
Article 23 was approved to replace a four-foot-high chain link fence at the library property line. Hull confirmed that the fence is owned by the town. It will cost $20,000.
The appropriation of $80,000 was approved for continued phased cemetery development at Wildwood Cemetery. Suzanne Sullivan asked if this would include adding more trees to replace trees being cut down. Magaldi replied how they could use some of the budget for trees but there’s minimal space in the existing cemetery where new trees can be planted.
Over $3.6 million was approved for the DPW sewer division enterprise operations. Hull explained how this account collects revenue tied to sewer and then its funds are intended to be used to pay for the operations.
The town approved $30,000 to be spent on a replacement pump at the Pilcher Drive Pump Station.
