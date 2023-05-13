WILMINGTON — The School Committee heard updates from their high school representatives and K-5 STEM coordinator at their meeting on Wednesday, April 26.
Wilmington High School representatives Maddie Benoit and Audrey LaConte named some ongoings at the high school lately. Among these were junior prom, Yarn Club’s return, a Garden Club fundraiser, and a Spanish field trip. One highlighted event was a Germany field trip which was attended by 111 students and staff where they visited Munich, Nuremburg, and Dresden.
They also mentioned MCAS and AP testing, a career fair, an ice cream social in W2 block, the Pops concert, and the ongoing game of senior assassin where the seniors squirt each other with water guns. They also mentioned that Friday was the seniors’ last day of classes.
K-5 STEM Coordinator Michelle Levesque presented on the implementation of STEM challenges and a K-8 STEM Fair held at the middle school on March 28.
She explained that their intention with STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) is to integrate it in an interdisciplinary approach. They incorporate engineering, problem-solving, and design into curriculum for elementary students to get them familiar with things happening in the workplace and outside of the classroom.
She also saw this bring benefits to the school and classroom culture of inclusivity, community, resilience, risk-taking, and collaboration.
Some of the ways that they’ve done this have been by introducing K-5 district STEM challenges and elementary STEM bin libraries, and supporting classroom instruction. The challenges are held on the last day before December, February, and April breaks.
Each classroom receives the supplies, a slideshow, and instructions. Depending on the grade, the challenge is a different level of difficulty to incorporate critical thinking, literacy, and engineering resources. The STEM bin libraries, funded by a Wilmington Educational Foundation grant, include materials for 20 age-appropriate activities per building.
She suggested that these could be used for students who finish their classwork early or to help with certain skills.
The STEM Fair is another initiative as part of the introduction of STEM, which was supported by WEF. On March 28, they had over 400 students and families attend, far exceeding their expectations. Levesque thanked the staff and students who volunteered to help run stations along with the community partners who helped to put on the fair.
They presented stations showing a 3-D printer, balancing bird, code-n-go mice, connect the dots, lava lamps, layers of the earth, owl pellets, rain cloud in a jar, and other science and technology experiments.
Mike Mercaldi asked about the vision for integrating STEM in the future. Levesque answered that she’d like to see the district add a STEM specialist or an elementary STEM teacher to help spread STEM concepts more consistently.
David Ragsdale wondered how these initiatives are connected to the K-5 Science curriculum. Levesque said that she’s been working with Amy Iascone to get hands-on lab experiences into the curriculum. She said currently that science and STEM are treated separately but they’re hoping to find more ways to overlap.
Jesse Fennelly commented anecdotally that the STEM Fair was great, and he could see the Robotics team making an impact. LaConte commented with a similar sentiment.
Assistant Superintendent Christine Elliott shared that Levesque did excellent work so far incorporating STEM at the elementary level. She said that this would bring great value as these elementary students would now enter the higher levels with foundational skills and perseverance.
Next on the agenda, the committee shared a preview of their reorganization of roles. This was the first meeting after the annual town election, with newly elected member Mike Mercaldi voted into the seat previously occupied by Melissa Plowman.
Chair Dr. Jenn Bryson said that this would let everyone know what was available so that they could make shifts at the next meeting.
Ragsdale clarified that Mercaldi didn’t have to take all of Plowman’s previous committees. Bryson added that they all share responsibility and no one person should feel overloaded.
LaConte asked if they could identify which subcommittees would be open to students.
Mercaldi said he’d like to learn more about the commitment for each subcommittee and digest the options before he decides.
There were no subcommittee reports that night, but among important dates they mentioned the grades 4-12 Wildcat Band performance on May 2 and the Strings Attached grades 6-12 performance on May 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.