Temperatures are often a mite chilly in the wee hours of Patriots’ Day. Minutemen setting off on their annual 17-mile march to Concord, at 2 a.m., might wear capes or long-johns. But this year, the Minutemen were home, snug in their beds.
The march fell victim to aging and dwindling membership, along with restrictions from the COVID virus.
This year would have been the 50th anniversary of the modern Wilmington Minutemen’s first march. The Redcoats could have proceeded to Lexington and Concord without a challenge.
The new Wilmington Company of Minutemen had been formed in 1969 to commemorate the Minutemen who responded to Meriam’s Corner in Concord in 1775. Bill Meyer was the first captain of the new Minutemen. The lieutenant was Frank Curley.
Only a select number of towns in Eastern Massachusetts participate in the events, being the towns that responded to the original battle in 1775. Known as “The shot heard ‘round the world,” the Battle of Lexington and Concord led to the British colonies declaring their independence from Great Britain on July 4, 1776, creating the United States of America.
The original Minutemen companies in Massachusetts were created in late 1774 and early 1775. The men were selected from the local militia companies and were to respond at a minute’s notice. Wilmington had an allotment of 27 Minutemen. About 75 other men remained in the militia and also marched to Concord on the alarm, led by Capt. Timothy Walker.
The Wilmington Minutemen were led by Capt. Cadwallader Ford, and Lt. John Harnden. The company sergeants were William Blanchard and David Beard. Nathan Beard, Ephraim Flagg and James Tweed were the water bearers. The 1775 roster of privates was William Butters, Jr., John Eames, Jr. Jonathan Eames, Jr., Samuel Eames, Jr. Joseph Evans, Jr., Jacob Fling, Benjamin Gleason, John Goold, John Gowing Jr., Benjamin Harnden, Jesse Holt, Jesse Hopkins, Russell Jones, Phineas Peabody, Moses Peabody, William Tay, and Benjamin Taylor.
The modern Minutemen would assemble at Wilmington Common after a collation at a nearby home. They would then march the length of Church Street, firing their muskets outside the homes of any Minutemen who were not marching. Once they crossed the bridge in the Square, they would regroup at the entrance to Sweetheart Plastics. A hardy group of marchers would then set off down Burlington Avenue, on foot, headed for Concord. The others would go home and go to bed.
It is believed that the 1775 Minutemen marched out of town via Mill Road, off Chestnut Street.
Sgt. Bruce Belanson, Pvt. Vernon “Jeff” Coville and Water Bearer Willis Whalen set out from Wilmington at 4:25 a.m. on Monday, April 19, 1971. They arrived in Concord at 9:30 a.m., in time to march in the Concord Patriots’ Day Parade, along with their fellow Wilmington Minutemen, who drove to Concord.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.