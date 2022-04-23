WILMINGTON — After a two year absence due to COVID-19, The Shriners Circus is back and better than ever with an all new show starting Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at the Shriners Auditorium in Wilmington.
The Aleppo Shriners Circus has been a family tradition for many since 1951. The circus is the primary fundraiser for the Aleppo Shriners Auditorium in Wilmington.
The Shrine is famous for their recognizable red fez, and the Shriners Clown presence is a staple in many local parades. However, the Shriners are best known for their philanthropy work, especially their support of the Shriners Hospitals for Children, considered the heart and soul of the Shrine organization.
Also back after the brief COVID hiatus is Roger Metcalfe, who is serving as circus chairperson for the 17th year.
Metcalfe has been a Shriner for 47 years, and he and his wife, Marjorie, along with their two sons and daughter, have been longtime residents of Wilmington.
Part of Metcalf's duties as chairperson is to oversee the 99 volunteers that are required to put on a successful show.
This includes parking attendants, ticket collectors, ushers, food prep and kitchen staff members, just to name a few of the volunteer jobs that keep the show running smoothly and will ensure a pleasant time is had by all. Volunteers consist of both Shriner organization members and non-members.
The 2022 Shriners Circus is promising to be the best show yet.
Chairperson Metcalf confirmed, “This is an all new circus featuring some of the best performers and entertainers in the country.”
There will be no exotic animals at this year’s circus per the recent town order banning circus animals in Wilmington. This order was voted in at the annual Town Meeting in 2020.
Highlights of this year's circus event will include aerialists, dancers, acrobats, motorcycle stuntmen, and of course the famous Aleppo Clowns, who are sure to bring a smile to the faces of both young and old alike.
The Shriners Circus will offer 12 performances during school vacation week from Wednesday, April 20 to Sunday April 24, 2022. Parking is free.
According to Metcalfe, the circus is for everyone.
“Parents and grandparents bring their children and grandchildren. We see high school and college students, we see generations of families. We want to give people value when they come to the circus and make it a pleasant time.”
To purchase tickets to the 2022 Shriners Circus visit www.AleppoCircus2022.Eventbrite.com.
For more information about the Shriners Circus, visit http://auditorium.alepposhriners.com/event/shriners-all-new-circus-2022.
