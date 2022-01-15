WILMINGTON — Two presentations for the Board of Selectmen on Monday night contained updates from the Wilmington Police Department and the town’s Inhabitant By-Law Committee.
Police Chief Joe Desmond, Sergeant Matt Stavro, and Retired Historian Paul Chalifour announced the department’s plan to celebrate its 150th anniversary this year. Desmond opened by mentioning that the department conducted a contest for a patch design that all of the officers would wear and invited the winner, Ashley Persico, that night. He later handed out patches to her and the members of the board.
Stavro listed some historic events for the police department. These included the foundation in 1872, the first lock-up built in 1884, the first chief in 1893, the first cruiser in 1930, and the new police headquarters in 1961. Today, he reported that they have 51 officers and keep up with accreditation.
Desmond added that he is proud of this organization and how it has continued to grow.
The board members all celebrated the anniversary of the police department. Chair Lilia Maselli also remarked that the department has come a long way.
“You do so much for the community besides keeping us safe,” she said.
Gary DePalma said that it was exciting to commemorate 150 years.
Greg Bendel commented about the relationship that the police department maintains with the community.
“You all do your job with a lot of compassion,” he said.
Judy O’Connell also talked about the culture within the police department. She spoke to her own personal connection with the police department in that her great uncle was a former police chief.
Chalifour mentioned that Stavro has been posting historical stories on social media to recognize the 150th anniversary which will cover all of the interesting stories that they can. He agreed personal connections would enhance public interest for the social media campaign.
Town Manager Jeff Hull thanked the presenters and said that the department does a great job connecting with residents.
“You don’t survive 150 years without the support of leadership and the community and citizens,” Desmond responded.
The next presentation came from Town Clerk Elizabeth Lawrenson and representatives from the Inhabitant By-Law Committee Rob Peterson Jr. and Michael McCoy.
Peterson established how the committee was formed about two years ago. He said he specifically joined to try to focus on Town Meeting-oriented changes to the by-law. The committee so far focused on a substantive review of the inhabitant by-laws.
Working with outside counsel, they aimed to bring consistency and accuracy and make the by-law more user friendly and accessible to residents. Some of the things they considered in their review were appropriate legislature and procedures, enforcement, provisions, administrative terms, and the adequacy of fees and bonds.
After meeting twice a month to go through the changes between June and December, the committee prepared a final document for the board that night. Their results included two articles for the annual Town Meeting. The first would renumber the sections, and the second would present changes to the by-law.
Lawrenson discussed that they had 45 days to respond to their legal counsel with feedback.
“The majority of changes are administrative,” she explained. “There were a lot of things to change coinciding with Mass. general law.”
Peterson added that all of their counsel had been invaluable resources.
McCoy commented that it was certainly time to change some old by-laws. One example of a by-law they proposed changing was a by-law allowing the police to arrest someone in their home for taking a shower after midnight. He also gave a shoutout to the work of the town clerk and called her an asset to the community.
Caira requested that the draft document be posted on the town website so that residents can review before the annual Town Meeting. Peterson said they would work with IT Director John O’Neil to do so and prepare a document that would show all of the changes.
O’Connell commented that she wanted to create space for residents to be involved and informed while also keeping the Town Meeting efficient.
DePalma personally attested that the committee’s work was not easy, referring to it as a pain. He commended the group’s dedication, the leadership of the town clerk, and the conflict resolution work of Peterson as chairman.
Hull added that the by-law, if the changes are approved, will be updated to reflect the current circumstances in addition to being user-friendly and accessible.
