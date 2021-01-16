WILMINGTON — Starting now, nomination papers are available at the Wilmington Town Hall for this year’s annual town election.
There are multiple positions on the ballot for this year’s election. For the Board of Selectmen, there is one seat open for a three-year term. This seat is currently held by the board’s chairman, Jonathan Eaton.
The Wilmington Housing Authority has one seat open, for a five-year term.
Looking at the school committees, there are two seats available, each for a three-year term, on the Wilmington School Committee. On the Shawsheen Tech School Committee, there is one seat open, for a three-year term.
Finally, the position of Town Moderator is also open, for a three-year term. The position is currently held by Robert Peterson Jr.
Nomination papers are due for certification on Friday, March 5, 2021. The list of candidates will be posted following the deadline for withdrawing from the election, on Monday, March 22, 2021.
The annual town election will be on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Voting hours will be between 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. The last day to register to vote for the election and Town Meeting will be Monday, April 5, 2021.
For more information regarding the annual town election, contact the Town Clerk’s office at (978) 658-2030.
