WILMINGTON — During their meeting on Tuesday night, the Planning Board received updates on proposed projects at 99 Fordham Road, 36 & 38 Upton Drive, 11 Commonwealth Ave., and 773 Salem St.
Jill Mann, esquire, presented on 99 Fordham Road related to the request for site plan review, a stormwater management permit, and a parking relief special permit. She explained that they had proposed putting in a locked gate to make sure that the two driveways would be separated between Shriner’s and the fulfillment center.
She included that the 237 parking spaces to be put in would only increase impervious areas by 500 feet total, making use of area that was already graveled. They also adjusted the distance between the residential abutting properties and their property to between 175 and 200 feet.
Mann requested that the proposed draft condition requiring that all snow be removed within seven days be lightened. Discussing with the developers, the board agreed to change it to 14 days.
One resident on the call spoke up then to call attention to the proximity of the construction to the abutting homes.
“It’s difficult for anyone to appreciate the extent of tree clearing without seeing the perimeter of the proposed lot,” he said.
He went on to say that he expected there to be more excavation and fill to raise the parking lot than what had been presented.
In response, Mann referenced how they went far and above the by-law requirement for distance from the abutting properties and would be revegetating the area where trees were being cleared. Planning Board Chair Michael Sorrentino added that the board and the town engineer had been insistent upon changes to traffic flow and tree cutting, and the applicant had made sufficient changes.
Developer Adam Binnie also said that they would be sure to abide by all town ordinances and by-laws throughout the construction process. Mann spoke to the requirements that they would have to meet for blasting when the resident asked about potential blasting damage, including seeking a separate permit and hours of operations from the Board of Selectmen.
The board eventually voted in favor of closing the public hearing and approving the draft decisions.
Larry Beals of Beals Associates shared with the board the updates that had been made for the site plan review and stormwater management permit at 36 & 38 Upton Drive. These included things like changing the curb type, adding a grass surface, and adding plans for snow removal. Beals proposed two types of lighting for the edge of the parking lot because of the guardrail and retaining wall. Overall, the board preferred the option with no light spillage.
One condition Town Engineer Paul Alunni had set, which Director of Planning and Conservation Valerie Gingrich shared, was for another test pit to be conducted. Beals asked if this could be set instead as one of the draft conditions. The board agreed to do so before they closed the public hearing for this property and extended the action deadline to the end of March.
For the 81G application and stormwater management permit at 11 Commonwealth Ave., Doug Lees talked about needing a variance from the Board of Appeals and a concern from the town engineer that the .5 percent pitch would not allow proper drainage. They continued this public hearing to March 1.
They also voted to continue the public hearing to March 1 for the subdivision and stormwater management permit for Eagleview Drive, as requested in advance of the meeting.
Ellen Freyman, returning for the site plan review to add to the tower at 773 Salem St., reported that they had no luck trying to confirm that the 2019 modifications were made.
“We don’t want to put equipment on a building that’s not structurally sound,” Freyman said.
She said they asked for a report from AT&T, who presumably completed the modifications, but hadn’t received anything back yet. Gingrich maintained that they’d need to see that report but could bring draft conditions to the March 1 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.