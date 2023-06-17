WILMINGTON — The Massachusetts Antique Fire Apparatus Association invites you to join them on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at the Shriners Auditorium, 99 Fordham Road in Wilmington, for the 46th anniversary Antique Fire Apparatus Parade and Show.
The Mass Antique Fire Apparatus Association was founded as a group in 1977 as a local chapter of the Society for the Preservation and Appreciation of Antique Motorized Fire Apparatus in America (SPAAMFAA). The main chapter is located in Syracuse, NY and the purpose of this organization is to promote and preserve antique motorized fire apparatus.
The MAFAA board is expecting over 30 pieces of fire equipment to participate in the parade from all over Massachusetts. With the addition of the Shriners Fire Brigade golf carts and clowns, the board members are anticipating the parade to be a fun family event to experience this Father’s Day.
The parade starts promptly at 10 a.m. on Eames Street, then turns right onto Main Street (Rt. 38) to Wilmington Center, then proceeds right on Rt. 62 to Federal Street, to Concord Street, to Fordham Street, ending at the Shriners Auditorium.
After the parade, the participating fire apparatus will be on display in the parking lot of the auditorium for the public to view, and many fire apparatus owners and “crew” will be available to answer questions and relate details about each vehicle.
The day of fire trucks and fun within the Shriners Auditorium will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 2 p.m., offering plenty of family fun activities.
A Firematic Flea Market will be set up in the auditorium, consisting of over 25 vendors selling fire related gifts, toys, collectables, antiques and more. This is a great place to find unusual or hard to find antique firefighting equipment, toys, diecast, books and collectables.
There will also be hand drawn apparatus, model builders, and plenty of food on hand that you can enjoy while browsing the event.
Admission to the parade, flea market and fire apparatus display is free.
All proceeds for the day's event will go to the Shriners Transportation Fund. This fund assures no cost to patients or their families that require medical flights to Shriners Hospitals for treatment.
The MAFAA board members encourage the public to celebrate this Father’s Day at this family fun event and to participate in the historical education the MAFAA has to offer.
Currently, the MAFAA has approximately 150 members, and welcomes anyone with an interest in the history of fire service to join, as you do not have to own a fire apparatus to become a member. For more information about this organization or becoming a member, visit www.massmafaa.com.
