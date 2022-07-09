WILMINGTON — The Select Board meeting Monday night, June 27, began with appointments for Target to change managers and the Wilmington Fire Chief regarding an ambulance replacement.
The representatives on behalf of Target explained that the new manager has been trained in-house by Target for the sale of alcohol. They were also asking to change the officer/director. Town Manager Jeff Hull mentioned that Police Chief Joe Desmond recommended approval. The board voted the same.
The applicant for their second appointment that night, for a common victualer license for EZ Pizza, was not in attendance, so the board suggested reaching out to invite the applicant back another time.
Wilmington Fire Chief Bill Cavanaugh provided the board with an update on the need for a replacement ambulance. He explained that one of their two ambulances had been struck on the driver’s side on May 18 while responding to an accident on the highway. The two drivers had suffered serious injuries but were expected to survive.
He reminded them how the fire department received support at Town Meeting to put that ambulance’s box onto a new chassis. This was partially decided in order to cut down the lead time for a new ambulance.
However, Cavanaugh said that after discussions with Hull, they no longer wanted to reuse this ambulance’s box and would seek to purchase a brand-new ambulance. Therefore, they’d met with the Finance Committee and gotten another $100,000 approved to do so.
While they waited the 18-24 months for the new ambulance, Cavanaugh said they had put out a request for an in-between vehicle. This included specific parameters on mileage, year, and condition. With only one ambulance operating, it would deteriorate more quickly and there wouldn’t be another ambulance to step in when it needed repair.
Select Board Chair Judy O’Connell shared appreciation for the memo that the fire department sent to the town’s residents and businesses saying that the town’s needs will still be covered in the meantime. The way that they’re handling calls now, Cavanaugh explained, is by relying on their one ambulance and bringing in mutual aid as needed. He reported there hadn’t been any decline in service, and that the surrounding communities have been more than happy to step in.
Kevin Caira asked what they will do with the in-between vehicle. Cavanaugh answered that they don’t need three ambulances. He’d recommend trading it in for the new ambulance, but he would also seek the opinions of the DPW and the town manager.
Caira then asked about how the Route 62 culvert construction will be managed while Route 62 is cut off on Middlesex Avenue ahead of the North Wilmington MBTA stop. Cavanaugh said that they’d be putting up a pump on the north side of town and keep an engine and three EMTs at the ready. In the event of an issue, a truck would be used to bring firefighters for initial aid who can handle the assessment, intervention, and reporting, although they wouldn’t be able to provide transport.
Their plan would also involve bringing in neighboring communities for help on that side out of town earlier than usual. As for the station location, it was still being finalized at that time.
Hull added that the interim costs for the in-between vehicle would be covered using the proceeds of insurance.
Later, in public comments, resident Kevin MacDonald questioned the price of the new ambulance as budgeted at Town Meeting. He also doubted whether the board is truly looking out for the best financial interest of the town.
O’Connell replied suggesting that the procurement process for municipalities is different from going online, in terms of what’s required for a legally insurable ambulance vehicle with lighting, striping, and other considerations. Hull also mentioned that the vehicle has to be approved by the state OEMS.
MacDonald then asked if the current ambulance was totaled, which they said it was, although they didn’t know the insurance limits on it. O’Connell assured MacDonald that the town’s intent would be to seek the maximum relief.
MacDonald also mentioned two other issues which he had brought up previously: whether the board would seek justice for the Wilmington victims of cancer due to the Olin contamination, and the land taken by eminent domain near the cemetery.
He asked if O’Connell consulted with anyone on his first suggestion. She replied that she had been in talks with the town manager, assistant town manager, and legal counsel regarding his request, and that it was an ongoing process. MacDonald claimed that it may be difficult to work on the cleanup at the same time as seeking justice, because the evidence may be removed.
Regarding the land taken by eminent domain, he asked whether the board directed the town manager to tell the residents occupying the property to move out, and whether the town manager really did that.
“This is an acting legal matter. We’re well aware of the things you’re talking about,” Hull said in response. “You’ve done a fine job of mischaracterizing what the circumstances are.”
O’Connell also stated that MacDonald’s portrayal of the situation was inaccurate, but declined to say more.
