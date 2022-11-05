Town Crier

WILMINGTON — On Nov. 8, 2022, Wilmington will participate in the state election. Voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at various voting lo­cations.

Voters in precincts one through three will vote at the Boutwell School, while four through six will vote at Town Hall.

The deadline to register to vote was Oct. 29. And options for absentee voting, early in person voting, and mail by ballot are available.

There are 11 seats to be filled, governor & lt. governor, councilor, attorney general, senator in the general court, secretary of state, representative in general court, treasurer, district attorney, sheriff, auditor, and representative in congress.

The candidates for each position are as follows:

For governor and lieutenant governor, Trump-backed Geoff Diehl and Leah Allen are running as the Republican candidates, Attorney General Maura Healey and Kim Driscoll are running as the Democratic candidates, with Kevin Reed and Peter Everett running as the Libertarian candidates.

For councilor, Eileen Duff is running for re-election on the Democratic ticket, while opposed by Republican candidate Mi­chael Walsh.

Democrat Andrea Joy Campbell and Republican James R. McMahon III are running for attorney general, while Democrat and incumbent William Francis Galvin, Republi­can Rayla Campbell, and Green-Rainbow candidate Juan Sanchez run for secretary of state.

In the general court, De­mocratic incumbent Bar­ry Finegold and Republi­can Salvatore Paul DeFran­co are running for senator while Democratic incumbent David Robertson and Republican Paul Sarnow­ski are running for representative.

Incumbent Marian Ryan is running for district at­torney unopposed this year. Also running unopposed is Peter Koutoujian for Sheriff.

For the treasurer position, Democratic incumbent Deborah Goldberg is running against Liber­ta­rian Christina Crawford.

Democratic incumbent Seth Moulton is running for re-election as congressional representative, going up against Republican Bob May and Libertarian Mark Tashjian.

Finally, the position of auditor has the most amount of candidates, with Republican Antho­ny Amore, Democrat Diana DiZoglio, Green-Rainbow Party candidate Gloria Caballero-Roca, Workers Party candidate Dominic Gi­annone III, and Liber­tarian Daniel Riek all running for the position.

There are also four questions to be voted on this year’s ballot.

Question one regards a constitutional amendment that would im­pose a four percent tax on incomes above $1,000,000 that would go towards state education and transportation costs.

Question two is a law proposed by initiative petition, which would regulate dental insurance rates and require 83 percent of those costs to be used on dental ex­penses and quality of care improvements in­stead of administrative costs.

Question three is an­other law proposed by initiative petition, re­garding alcohol licenses for, as the ballot states, “the sale of beverages to be consumed off of the premises.”

The number of licenses a retailer could own would increase steadily, from 9-12 next year, to 15 in 2027, and 18 in 2031. The vote would also limit the number of “all alcohol beverages” licenses someone could obtain, stop self checkout options for al­cohol, and allow out of state identification.

Question four is a referendum of an existing law, with a yes vote al­lowing residents who can’t provide proof of US citizenship to obtain a driver's license if they follow all other requirements, while a no vote repeals the law entirely.

Citizens are able to vote yes or no on all four questions.

More information about the election pro­cess, the ballot questions, and more can be found on the Wil­mington website, and all residents are en­couraged to vote to en­sure their voices are heard.

