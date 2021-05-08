WILMINGTON — The School Committee welcomed their newest member, Melissa Plowman, to her first meeting last Wednesday night where they discussed the financial report, the summer school program, and the homework policy.
They first recognized former School Committee member Steve Bjork for his time on the committee.
Jenn Bryson said, “There’s no award to thank you for all that you contributed… to strengthen our district.”
Some of the characteristics that the committee pointed out in Bjork were his open-mindedness, calmness, and sense of humor.
Bjork, who was present, responded to say that it was an honor to work on this committee.
“I’ve worked with a lot of different committees. This is by far the most cohesive team,” he continued.
He appreciated the group’s commitment to finding a consensus despite their disagreements.
Later, Assistant Superintendent of Administration and Finance Paul Ruggerio gave the fiscal year 2021 financial report. His report said that the district had spent most of the amount appropriated for this school year, with a remaining balance just over $655,000.
He said that while much of that would be expended by the end of the year, the district will still end the year in the black.
Jay Samaha commented that this was great news and thanked those who had put together that night’s report.
The next item pertained to the summer school program. Brand opened by establishing that summer school is recommended by the Department of Education.
Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum & Staff Development Christine Elliott shared that staff had already begun indicating their willingness and availability for teaching and running programs this summer. While preferring teachers and staff from Wilmington, she said that they will seek external candidates if necessary.
As for the program itself, they’re still deciding what curriculum to use and what resources will be provided to families. The availability of teaching staff will determine the number of seats, and then at that point they’ll identify the students who would most benefit from this support program.
She added that this year, the program will be free of charge. More updates were to come at the next School Committee meeting.
Samaha asked if the programming will take into account social-emotional learning. Elliott answered that one program they’re looking at does have a social-emotional component, and that they’ll put resources for families online in this regard, as well.
Plowman’s question was around social-emotional indicators that teachers could look for in identifying students for the summer program. Elliot said that during the CIT day the following Wednesday, teachers would be generating perception data and might consider this aspect along with academic needs for the summer.
David Ragsdale wondered how firm the language would be to parents whose students are recommended. Elliott explained that she’s in the mindset to express that they think these children will benefit, but it’s up to the parents to decide. She said she’d rather have a spot be opened for families willing to participate where others opt out.
Jo Newhouse asked whether the summer program would be fully in-person, and Elliott said they hadn’t decided yet.
A clarification came up regarding IEPs with the extended school year. Elliott mentioned that the summer school program is more generalized, while the IEP is specific to the needs and goals of that student.
“Any student who has an IEP but isn’t part of summer services will be able to participate in the summer program,” she said.
While having an IEP would be considered, she wouldn’t say that it would automatically make a student eligible for the summer program.
The committee moved on to a reminder of the thinking behind the district’s homework policy in terms of philosophy, research, responsibilities, and best practices. The philosophy, Elliott explained, is that homework should improve learning, stimulate interest, take into consideration each individual student’s abilities, and help them to learn independently.
As for the research, she said it showed that homework can benefit student achievement when it is purposeful and putting practice into context.
She said that it’s the responsibility of the administration to review the policy with teaching staff, ensure the following of guidelines, and communicate the policy to parents. Then, it’s the teacher’s responsibility to ensure that the homework is meaningful and consistent; the family’s responsibility to provide support and reach out to the teacher with concerns; and the student’s responsibility to make sure they understand and complete their homework on time.
Some of the things that the committee asked on behalf of parents were that the research used to make policy changes be shared and that cohesiveness be prioritized across the district as it’s put into practice.
Before they ended the meeting, Newhouse shared the details for the next CPAC meeting, and four committee members volunteered to lead motions during the annual Town Meeting this past Saturday.
The committee will next meet on Wednesday, May 12 at 7 p. m.
